The best explanation for this glitch from this year's edition of "Madden" is pretty simple—there likely aren't existing animations for mangled, fireworks-blown-up hands already in the system—but maybe the game designers wanted to do something nice for Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul by letting him have all the digits back on his right hand. Or maybe they just forgot to lop off fingers because they were too busy making Jimmy Garoppolo's eyes extra dreamy or something.

Madden is so unrealistic this year smh 🙄 pic.twitter.com/54Zb3IPHIO — Ty Martin ™ (@Tyler_Martin25) September 3, 2017

Presumably the next patch for "Madden" will include an option to replace Pierre-Paul's fully functional right hand with the chopped-up ginger root it's become.