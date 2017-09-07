Extra Mustard

Lenny Dykstra Is Trying to Slide in Lena Dunham's DMs

Daniel Rapaport
Lenny Dykstra made three All-Star teams and was a pretty solid MLB player, but he might be more famous for his wildly eventful post-baseball career. He's run into a number of financial troubles, been arrested for sexually harassing a 17-year-old (the chargers were later dropped), admitted that he put HGH in his cereal and claimed that he hired private investigators to spy on umpires. He is...uhh...a character. Yeah, let's call him a character. 

People that other people refer to as "characters" don't tend to be shy, and Dykstra certainly isn't timid. He proved as much with this to-the-point Twitter interaction with actress Lena Dunham.

Dunham started things off when she tweeted a rather suggestive message:

Lenny seized the opportunity and got straight to business. 

That's Lenny being Lenny, and I don't really blame the guy. His wife, Terri, filed for divorce in 2009, and Lenny is indeed a baseball player...

