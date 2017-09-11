Even though Hurricane Irma has passed through Florida, thousands are still stuck in shelters and Tim Tebow spent part of his Monday visiting with those still away from home.

Along with governor Rick Scott, the former Florida quarterback visited a shelter in Jacksonville for those with special medical needs. He also shared this heartwarming video of an interaction he had with an elderly veteran.

A World War II veteran showed off his harmonica skills for Tim Tebow at a Hurricane Irma shelter

(📹: @TimTebow) pic.twitter.com/8vS0cAYytn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 12, 2017

Tebow later posed for a photo with Red Cross aid workers at the shelter.

The people of Florida love Tim Tebow and he loves them back.