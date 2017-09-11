Extra Mustard

Tim Tebow Brightens Harmonica-Playing WWII Vet’s Day at Hurricane Shelter

1:04 | MLB
Tim Tebow Insists Baseball Remains Top Priority
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Even though Hurricane Irma has passed through Florida, thousands are still stuck in shelters and Tim Tebow spent part of his Monday visiting with those still away from home. 

Along with governor Rick Scott, the former Florida quarterback visited a shelter in Jacksonville for those with special medical needs. He also shared this heartwarming video of an interaction he had with an elderly veteran.

Tebow later posed for a photo with Red Cross aid workers at the shelter. 

The people of Florida love Tim Tebow and he loves them back. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters