Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has found one way to stay active as his career remains in doubt. RGIII posted two videos on Instagram of him playing pick-up basketball against some… less than stellar competition.

Griffin looks to be in good shape but I am a bit worried about the robotic Magic Johnson-esque no-look pass. He is obviously more athletic than the guys playing defense against him and I would have love to see some more moves on this drive.

His form, on the other hand, looks solid and you can tell that he has been watching clips of Hoodie Melo while he searches for work.

📹@gretesadeiko

The 2012 No. 2 pick last played for the Browns prior to his release in March and recently welcomed a daughter in July.