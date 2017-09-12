Extra Mustard

WATCH: Robert Griffin III Plays Pickup Ball

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Jarrel Harris
an hour ago

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has found one way to stay active as his career remains in doubt. RGIII posted two videos on Instagram of him playing pick-up basketball against some… less than stellar competition.

Griffin looks to be in good shape but I am a bit worried about the robotic Magic Johnson-esque no-look pass. He is obviously more athletic than the guys playing defense against him and I would have love to see some more moves on this drive.

His form, on the other hand, looks solid and you can tell that he has been watching clips of Hoodie Melo while he searches for work. 

The 2012 No. 2 pick last played for the Browns prior to his release in March and recently welcomed a daughter in July. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters