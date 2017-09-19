Extra Mustard

Here's 45 Guys Dressed Like Tom Selleck as "Magnum, P.I." Getting Kicked Out of a Tigers Game

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

There's not a whole lot more to this story than the video above. On Saturday, 45 men dressed like Tom Selleck from the hit 1980s TV show Magnum, P.I. were ejected from a Tigers game at Comerica Park. The 45 guys, some of whom bore fake mustaches, were there for a bachelor party and were reportedly booted from the game because one of them was smoking and some others were catcalling some women in the stands. "I don't know how that made us all guilty," said Chris Tuccini, the younger brother of the groom, to a local newspaper, apparently unaware that you can't separate one Tom Selleck-as-Magnum from another.

There are a lot of weird things about this story—Why Magnum, P.I.? What bachelor party features 45 attendees? Does Tom Selleck know about this?—but my favorite detail is that it took part on Star Wars Night at the stadium. Presumably if these guys had come dressed as Darth Vader, there wouldn't have been any issue.

