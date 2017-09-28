1. I know most of you hate the Yankees with a passion, but even you'd have to admit the team's newest home run celebration routine is damn spectacular. After Starlin Castro went deep Wednesday night, he came back to the dugout for an impromptu press conference.

starlin castro's fake press conference is the greatest goddamned thing i've ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/n0sxZTDxjL — lake titicaca (@SandyLuria) September 28, 2017

Seriously, Ronald Torreys (No. 74) coming up with that camera prop is just genius.

And then first baseman Greg Bird homered and he got the press conference treatment.

Greg Bird Interview pic.twitter.com/QrpqV00f55 — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) September 28, 2017

Outfielder Aaron Hicks also went yard in the 6-1 win over the Rays and you know what happened.

On this edition of The Toe-night Show: On-Air Personality Sir Didi gets the exclusive with 👴🏽 after his extraordinary HR! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/cOUT6T94Cw — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 28, 2017

I've said this for a long time and I stand by it: Athletes need to incorporate props into their celebrations more often.

2. For a different kind of celebration, we have to give the Twins credit. They just lost their minds after clinching a playoff sport last night.

🍾 Soak it up, Twins 🍾pic.twitter.com/RnYUKjp4wj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 28, 2017

3. Not only do we need more creative celebrations in sports, but, more importantly, we need more stories like this. Redskins running backs, Rob Kelley and Keith Marshall, were in a GameStop recently when they overheard a kid talking about wanting an Xbox, but his family not being able to afford buying one. The players immediately sprung into action and treated the boy to the game.

4. This shirt should be a best seller.

5. This TMZ on TV spoof by the NFL Network's Good Morning Football crew was very well done and highly entertaining.

6. Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has been working hard this offseason to get healthy and get in top playing shape. He did take timeout, however, to film this underwear commercial. File this under, "Why it's good to be a pro athlete, Reason No. 932."

7. It's poetic that on the day 91-year-old Hugh Hefner passed away, this story breaks about a woman getting kicked out a Minnesota United soccer game because she decided to combat the heat by going topless.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Before the WWE went to its PG rating, they used to do things like send Jerry "The King" Lawler and Sable to the Playboy Mansion for a Monday Night Raw bit.

