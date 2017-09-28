Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: We Need More Of The Yankees "Press Conference" Celebration

1:01 | MLB
Aaron Judge Breaks Rookie Record With 50th Home Run of Season
Jimmy Traina
15 minutes ago

1. I know most of you hate the Yankees with a passion, but even you'd have to admit the team's newest home run celebration routine is damn spectacular. After Starlin Castro went deep Wednesday night, he came back to the dugout for an impromptu press conference.

Seriously, Ronald Torreys (No. 74) coming up with that camera prop is just genius.

And then first baseman Greg Bird homered and he got the press conference treatment.

Outfielder Aaron Hicks also went yard in the 6-1 win over the Rays and you know what happened.

I've said this for a long time and I stand by it: Athletes need to incorporate props into their celebrations more often.

2. For a different kind of celebration, we have to give the Twins credit. They just lost their minds after clinching a playoff sport last night.

3. Not only do we need more creative celebrations in sports, but, more importantly, we need more stories like this. Redskins running backs, Rob Kelley and Keith Marshall, were in a GameStop recently when they overheard a kid talking about wanting an Xbox, but his family not being able to afford buying one. The players immediately sprung into action and treated the boy to the game. 

4. This shirt should be a best seller.

5. This TMZ on TV spoof by the NFL Network's Good Morning Football crew was very well done and highly entertaining.

6. Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has been working hard this offseason to get healthy and get in top playing shape. He did take timeout, however, to film this underwear commercial. File this under, "Why it's good to be a pro athlete, Reason No. 932."

7. It's poetic that on the day 91-year-old Hugh Hefner passed away, this story breaks about a woman getting kicked out a Minnesota United soccer game because she decided to combat the heat by going topless.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Before the WWE went to its PG rating, they used to do things like send Jerry "The King" Lawler and Sable to the Playboy Mansion for a Monday Night Raw bit.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: The investment for tonight's Bears-Packers game is should be over 44.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters