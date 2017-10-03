As a Yankee fan, I’m hoping the most heartbreaking sports moment I see today is what happened Tuesday afternoon at Southwell Racecourse in England.

Jockey Bridget Andrews was cruising to a victory on Stick To The Plan, who went off as a 7/4 favorite, but then everything went terribly wrong.

As the closeup video below shows, Andrews had her foot slip out of the stirrup while jumping an obstacle and was somehow able to regain her footing. Unfortunately, her foot slipped out again just before the finish line and she fell to the ground. She couldn’t have been more than 35 feet from the finish.

£50,000 was matched at 1.01 on the exchanges on Stick To The Plan at @Southwell_Races... pic.twitter.com/7ZPoLGYn30 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2017

Andrews tweeted an apology after the race.

So sorry to everyone I let down today! No excuses I fell off and I will make sure it doesn't happen again! — bridget andrews (@bridgeandrews) October 3, 2017

Most bettors who had Stick To The Plan winning got their money back, but at least one bookmaker paid out as if the horse had won.