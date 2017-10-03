Extra Mustard

Video: Jockey Sent Flying Off Her Horse Mere Feet Before Crossing the Finish Line First

1:56 | Edge
The Cost of Running a Marathon
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

As a Yankee fan, I’m hoping the most heartbreaking sports moment I see today is what happened Tuesday afternoon at Southwell Racecourse in England. 

Jockey Bridget Andrews was cruising to a victory on Stick To The Plan, who went off as a 7/4 favorite, but then everything went terribly wrong. 

As the closeup video below shows, Andrews had her foot slip out of the stirrup while jumping an obstacle and was somehow able to regain her footing. Unfortunately, her foot slipped out again just before the finish line and she fell to the ground. She couldn’t have been more than 35 feet from the finish. 

Andrews tweeted an apology after the race. 

Most bettors who had Stick To The Plan winning got their money back, but at least one bookmaker paid out as if the horse had won. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters