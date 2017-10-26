Aston Martin Selling 12 Tom Brady Edition Cars for $360K each

Aston Martin is producing 12 Tom Brady Edition cars that the luxury automaker will sell for $350,000 each. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 26, 2017

Tom Brady sells a diet book, pajamas and a plant-only food delivery service. Still, some people just can't get enough of the five-time Super Bowl champion. Those people can rejoice, so long as they have $360,000 to spare.

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, Aston Martin will produce 12 Tom Brady Signature Edition versions of the Vanquish S Volante sports car, and they'll be for sale next year with a cool $359,950 price tag. 

The collaboration is the result of an endorsement deal Brady signed with the luxury British automaker in May. 

Per Rovell, the "TB12" logo will be visible throughout the car, including on the headrests. Which is perfect, because the only thing one could want after spending $360,000 on a car is for the car to be splattered with an athlete's logo. 

