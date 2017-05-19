These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Tom Brady signed an endorsement deal with Aston Martin on Friday, the company announced Friday.

As part of the deal, Brady gets to drive around an Aston Martin DB11, which is pretty cool I guess. (The car costs more than $200,000.) But Brady also apparently gets to design his own car, a special edition of the Vanquish S to be revealed this summer.

Good luck getting one: Only 12 (get it?) will be sold to the public, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. ​

Aston Martin today announces the start of a new long-term partnership with Tom Brady. Read more: https://t.co/IcbaLfEGo8 pic.twitter.com/5rYbxXB4Ya — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) May 19, 2017

As part of new deal with Aston Martin, Tom Brady will design a car, only 12 will be sold to public.



Cars will likely sell for $300K+ each pic.twitter.com/HDOnN3MDh6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 19, 2017

No word on whether Brady's special-edition design comes with the five-time Super Bowl winner lounging on the hood.