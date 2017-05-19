Extra Mustard

Tom Brady is designing a car for Aston Martin, but good luck getting one

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
Friday May 19th, 2017

Tom Brady signed an endorsement deal with Aston Martin on Friday, the company announced Friday. 

As part of the deal, Brady gets to drive around an Aston Martin DB11, which is pretty cool I guess. (The car costs more than $200,000.) But Brady also apparently gets to design his own car, a special edition of the Vanquish S to be revealed this summer. 

Good luck getting one: Only 12 (get it?) will be sold to the public, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. ​

No word on whether Brady's special-edition design comes with the five-time Super Bowl winner lounging on the hood. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters