As a Knicks fan, I often think of terrible shot by Alexy Shved seen above. I believe I finally may have found where the ball ended up.

Annie Gilbert, the skipper of a fishing vessel in the south of England, was about 10 miles out into the English Channel on Thursday when she and her husband spotted something floating in the water.

Found this floating about 10 miles out,this ball has obviously travelled a long way check out the Goose Barnacles quite pretty 😁 pic.twitter.com/LCdEQNAAWy — Annie Gilbert (@HappyHooker1157) November 2, 2017

Alexy Shved jokes aside, this is so dang cool. I really can’t stop looking at it. There’s an entire ecosystem clinging to the bottom of this lost basketball. In addition to the barnacles, Gilbert also told BBC Radio that there were crabs crawling around on it.

She speculated that the ball floated across the Atlantic from the U.S.—although Spalding does sell balls in Europe—and she let the ball back in the water to reach its final destination.

“We fished it out of the sea, we took some photos and then we put it back in the sea for it to continue its journey,” Gilbert said.

[via @seth_rosenthal]