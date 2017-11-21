Every Nov. 11, mainland China celebrates "Singles' Day," a holiday that arose among college students in the 1990s and has since become the single biggest shopping day of the entire year across the world. Over $25 billion worth of sales were made on this year's Singles' Day, as Chinese men and women did enough online shopping to put Black Friday to shame.

But while it's easy to get caught up in the spirit of, uh, being alone, you have to be careful when throwing around your yuan on 11/11. Case in point:

After China's big "singles' day" online shopping binge, survivors share stories of the fake rubbish they bought, like these Jordans. pic.twitter.com/DQVy6ZBXuQ — Chris Buckley 储百亮 (@ChuBailiang) November 20, 2017

Yes, that's a pair of knockoff Air Jordans with a very cheeky (and honestly pretty terrible) MJ silhouette on them. But I don't know why anyone would be mad about ending up with that rumpy shoe. Anyone can get a pair of Jordans; how many people can claim a shoe with some serious junk in the trunk?

No word on how much the Air Jordan Dumps went for, but I hope they make their way to the U.S. sooner rather than later.