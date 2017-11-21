This Year's Best Holiday Gift Is This Pair of Chinese Counterfeit Jordans With a Big Butt Jumpman Logo

Twitter

Be careful how you spend your money on Singles' Day, or you could end up with some knockoff shoes carrying some serious junk in the trunk.

By Jon Tayler
November 21, 2017

Every Nov. 11, mainland China celebrates "Singles' Day," a holiday that arose among college students in the 1990s and has since become the single biggest shopping day of the entire year across the world. Over $25 billion worth of sales were made on this year's Singles' Day, as Chinese men and women did enough online shopping to put Black Friday to shame.

But while it's easy to get caught up in the spirit of, uh, being alone, you have to be careful when throwing around your yuan on 11/11. Case in point:

Yes, that's a pair of knockoff Air Jordans with a very cheeky (and honestly pretty terrible) MJ silhouette on them. But I don't know why anyone would be mad about ending up with that rumpy shoe. Anyone can get a pair of Jordans; how many people can claim a shoe with some serious junk in the trunk?

No word on how much the Air Jordan Dumps went for, but I hope they make their way to the U.S. sooner rather than later.

