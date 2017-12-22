1. Since this is the last Traina Thoughts before Christmas, I thought it was only appropriate that I try to bring some holiday cheer to your lives. Here are 10 random videos featuring Christmas songs that will surely brighten your day.

* The Goat.

* If it weren't for Mariah, Last Christmas would be The Goat.

* This mashup of Bill Belichick singing Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas even features the Patriots coach smiling at one point.

* If you want a different version of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, here's Billy Joel doing it in concert.

* If you grew up in the '80s as I did, Cindy Crawford has a special place in your heart. One reason is her starring role in Bon Jovi's version of Please Come Home For Christmas.

* This Saturday Night Live sketch of Michael Buble Christmas duets with Jimmy Fallon playing a variety of roles is perfect.

* Some time in the '80s, the Dallas Cowboys came together to sing the 12 Days of Christmas. Head coach Tom Landry did not looked thrilled about it.

* If you were a regular David Letterman watcher, you know Darlene Love's annual appearance to sing Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) was one of the best traditions of the year.

* Since this is Traina Thoughts, you know I have to include The Rock.

2. One person who probably won't watch any of the videos above is Kyrie Irving. The Celtics guard doesn't think Christmas is a holiday.

Kyrie Irving: 'I don't really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday'

(📹: @GwashburnGlobe) pic.twitter.com/uiRIpH3Mfw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 22, 2017

3. Former Major League pitcher, current "pitching strategist" for the Diamondbacks and great Twitter follow, Dan Haren joined me on this week's "Off The Board" podcast. Haren explained exactly what a "pitching strategist is, talked about the odd lifestyles that baseball players have during their careers and riffed on a variety of current headlines. Things spun a little out of control when Haren gave his sitcom rankings and put King of Queens ahead of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Overall, though, it was a very funny appearance by Haren. You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

4. Here's a look at some of Dick Enberg's most memorable calls. Here's one call not in that piece that deserves some props.

5. Hell of a moment last night between Bill Walton and ESPN play-by-play man, Dave Pasch during the UConn-Arizona game.

“How’s Baxter doing?”



“He died three years ago”



Keep Bill Walton calling basketball games foreverpic.twitter.com/d5NpBTWb9Q — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 22, 2017

6. These NBA Christmas sweaters are something else.

7.RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Nothing says Christmas like Stone Cold Steve Austin dropping a Stunner on Santa.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Traina Thoughts will be back on Thursday. Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating on Monday.