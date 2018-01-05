Barack Obama to Speak at 2018 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

Obama is a big sports fan, and he's sure to be one of the main attractions at this year's conference. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 05, 2018

Noted sports fan—and 44th President of the United States—Barack Obama will speak at the 2018 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

The conference, which started in 2007, serves as an annual gathering on the top minds in the world of sports analytics, performance, business and media. The 2018 edition will take place from Feb. 22-24 at the Boston Convention And Exhibition Center. 

It is not clear what Obama will speak about, but the former president was public about his sports fandom during his time in office. Obama filled out an NCAA basketball tournament bracket every year and made appearances at multiple sporting events while president. 

Other notable speakers scheduled for this year's conference include Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Nate Silver, Alex Rodriguez, Steve Ballmer and Maverick Carter.

