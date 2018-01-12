1. Most people are in agreement that TNT's Inside the NBA, with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, is one of the best studio shows in sports TV history. Yes, Charles can sometimes say ridiculous things and the media's desire to use him as a spokesperson for any and all topics is a bit ridiculous, but I digress. The chemistry shared by the foursome is undeniable and the level of entertainment they provide is impressive.

They were especially on their game Thursday night, broadcasting live from Vegas. Here's a summary:

- Barkley showed us that he has no idea how to use Siri on his new iPhone.

Chuck recently got an iPhone but he still doesn't quite know how to use Siri yet 😂😂😂. #TurneratCES pic.twitter.com/7Yi3L4Vzm8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2018

- Charles couldn't pronounce "accompaniment."

The word is "accompaniment," Chuck. 😂😂😂



Don't miss the rest of #InsidetheNBA presented by @Kia LIVE from @CES! pic.twitter.com/js2GBqs8sw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2018

- Shaq did a great freestyle on Sweet Home Alabama while mocking Ernie over his Bulldogs blowing the title game to the Crimson Tide.

.@SHAQ finally gets his revenge on EJ... 😂 pic.twitter.com/ONqW5h0yEx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2018

- Barkley belted out My Way.

Chuck definitely did it his way... 😂 #ChuckAndTheMartinis pic.twitter.com/4HqZadi1vZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2018

2. Here are potential NFL title games odds via 5Dimes.com:

Saints -175 vs. Falcons +155

Vikings -230 vs. Falcons +190

Saints -185 vs. Eagles +160

Vikings -150 vs. Eagles +130

Jaguars -350 vs. Titans +290

Steelers -550 vs. Titans +425

Patriots -425 vs. Jaguars +340

Patriots -235 vs. Steelers

3. I told you the other day in Traina Thoughts that Bovada.lv has a prop bet on how many times "Carson Wentz" would be mentioned during the Falcons-Eagles playoff game on Saturday. The over/under was 2.5 with the over being -150. The juice on the bet is now -400.

How many times will Carson Wentz be mentioned during the #Falcons-#Eagles #DivisionalRound game? 😂



Over 2.5: -400

Under 2.5: +250 pic.twitter.com/SQqPhFGUdJ — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) January 12, 2018

4. Stat of the Day: This is LeBron James' 15th year in the NBA. Last night was the first time in his career that he lost back-to-back games by 25-plus points.

5. It looks like 50 Cent is going to get a chance to redeem himself after throwing one of the worst first pitches in history back in 2014.

Hey @50cent, we heard you’re ready to redeem yourself?! Here is your invite to throw out a first pitch this season. Toss a strike this time! #50FirstPitch https://t.co/WUZlUTHbHK — New York Mets (@Mets) January 11, 2018

6. This week's Off The Board podcast features an interview with author James Andrew Miller, who makes the claim that John Skipper did not leave his role as President of ESPN because of a substance addiction, but because he was pushed out by Disney higher ups. Miller also talks about ESPN's big problem with Monday Night Football and reveals the darkest time in ESPN's history. He also talks about the supbar season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the Sopranos and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

7. Today is Howard Stern's 64th birthday. We celebrate the occasion by giving you not just the greatest prank phone call of all time, but Al Michaels reliving and giving details about the greatest prank phone call of all time.

BONUS ITEM: I went 3-1 with my NFL playoff picks last week. This week, I like the Falcons -3, the Patriots -13.5, the Jaguars +7 and the Saints +5. My podcast colleague, Daniel Rapaport, who does NFL picks with me each week, likes the Eagles +3, the Patriots -13.5, the Jaguars +7 and the Vikings -5.