1. Another week, another NFL player insults Blake Bortles. You'll recall a little while back that Texans defensive lineman Jadevenon Clowney called the Jaguars QB, "trash." Now we have Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard revealing what Tennessee wants to do against New England during their playoff game this Saturday.

Maybe Byard watched Bortles try to complete a pass last week against the Bills (he was 12 of 23 for 87 yards), but he could've used many other quarterbacks to make his point. For some reason, Bortles seems like the NFL whipping boy at the moment.

It's not just NFL players who go out of their way to knock Bortles. Former Buccaneers QB, Chris Simms, went on Dan LeBartard's ESPN Radio show yesterday that he ranks Bortles as the 70th-best quarterback in the NFL. This didn't sit well with former Jacksonville offensive lineman Tony Boselli, who called in and went savage on Simms.

Chris Simms went on the @DanLeBatardShow and said Bortles was the 70th best QB in NFL. Boselli called in and said the only cool thing he's ever done is almost die on the field and be related to better players https://t.co/NmaYaJcKWS — PLAYOFF WINNER HANX (@HankJoness) January 9, 2018

2. This prop bet is being offered by Bovada.lv and I'm going to rob a bank to bet the over.

How many times will Carson Wentz be mentioned during the Eagles game vs the Falcons?

Over 2.5: -150

Under 2.5: +110

3. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled the old "popcorn in the car" prank on rookie Sterling Brown yesterday.

"This is what you get when you don't do your rookie duties!!" - @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/y4verg5dA0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 9, 2018

4. This video of three Japanese soccer stars taking on 100 little kids is absolutely mesmerizing.

5. WWE Superstar Heath Slater got locked in an airplane bathroom recently and the ordeal was caught on tape.

6. This video of a man battling black ice and losing miserably has gone viral.

a little icy this morning pic.twitter.com/g9MzYW3gsp — Payton Besecker (@payton_besecker) January 9, 2018

7. The greatest show in the history of television, The Sopranos, debuted on HBO 19 years ago today. Here is the very first scene from the show.

Here are three of the greatest scenes in the show's history:

