1. William Hill sportsbook in Las Vegas released 948 Super Bowl LII prop bets last night. Out of all of those, the single most fascinating wager offered comes on the "Exact number of points" prop for each team. Every number from 0 to 49 is there for you to bet, including 1. Yes, you can bet on whether the Patriots or Eagles will score 1 point in the game with the odds being +9900. Who knew a team scoring 1 point was even possible? But it is.

As for some of the other bets offered, there are some great cross-sport props as well as your standard fare. Here is a sampling of both.

Jersey number of first touchdown scorer

1-12: 12/1

13-20: 5/2

21-30: 9/2

31-79: 5/2

80-99: 5/2

No TD scored in game 150/1

*My take: Go 21-30. In addition to winning on a rushing touchdown, you can cash out if a RB catches a TD or if a DB can return a pick or fumble.

First accepted penalty

False start: 7/2

Offside/encroachment/neutral zone: 3/1

Holding: 3/1

Pass interference: 6/1

Delay of game: 15/1

Illegal block: 5/1

Any other penalty: 3/1

No penalty in game: 75/1

*My take: I like the value on pass interference since these teams like to throw.

Will a team use all six time out in regulation

Yes -130

No +110

* My take: I think the game will be close, so I would pound Yes -130.

NOTABLE CROSS-SPORT PROPS

Stephen Curry 3-point field goals

Alshon Jeffery receptions: Pick 'em

Kevin Durant points: -120

Tom Brady completions: PK Even

Kyrie Irving points

Rob Gronkowski longest receptions: -1/2

Celtics 3 point field goals: +110

Dion Lewis rushing attempts: -1/2 -130

Vegas Golden Knights goals: Even

Patriots touchdowns: Pick 'em -120

Jordan Spieth 4th round birdies

Rob Gronkowski receptions: -1/2

2. Speaking of bets, the man who will call Super Bowl LII for NBC, Al Michaels, is the guest on this week's "Off The Board" podcast. Michaels reveals whether he's ever heard from the NFL about mentioning the point spread during games, whether he plans on leaving the booth anytime soon, his mindset for calling a Super Bowl and his love of Howard Stern and the legend of the famous O.J. Simpson prank call that Michaels was involved in.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

3. In 2007, Kevin Durant was taken second overall by the Sonics after the Blazers passed him up with the first pick to select Greg Oden. Durant joked about this last night after he was picked first by LeBron James for the All-Star Game.

"Well, finally someone picked me number one. That feels pretty good. It's going to be fun competing against Steph, Klay and Draymond." - @KDTrey5 on being selected first for #TeamLeBron and going up against @warriors teammates



🎙: @ROSGO21 pic.twitter.com/jrPNz7iUb8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2018

The Blazers responded accordingly.

4. This is why the NBA on TNT is great. No other sports show would do this.

5. Sometimes in life, you just need a little Kevin Harlan.

Kevin Harlan lost it after this Russ dunk and it's must hear classic Harlan pic.twitter.com/eVZdkiYDBP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 26, 2018

6. The post Super-Bowl show next Sunday will be This Is Us. The NBC drama is getting the coveted time slot at a great time because after this week's episode, the show is currenty involved in a Crock Pot controversy.

Until this week, the Crock-Pot was nothing more than a hardworking kitchen appliance.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Royal Rumble is this Sunday. My favorite Rumble moment came in 2005 when John Cena and Batista hit the ground at the same time (not scripted), forcing Vince McMahon to come out to restart the match (not scripted), but Vince blew out his quad (not scripted) while running to the ring.

BONUS ITEM: SI's Richard Deitsch reported this morning that ESPN's Jemele Hill is leaving SportsCenter while remaining at the network. I was only off by one month in my predicition.