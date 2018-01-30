1. The Blake Griffin trade is the biggest thing going on in sports right now, but you guys know all the details on that, so I'm going to lead off with something that has nothing to do sports, just because it's so great. A Twitter user shared a story yesterday about once meeting Matthew Broderick and Broderick's friend. Twitter threads are rarely useful or interesting, but this one has a payoff.

"The Matthew Broderick Story"



A few years ago a friend of mine took his family out to Montauk on vacation and had stopped at a little store to get snacks, etc, and who do they see but that Star of Stage and Screen, Matthew Broderick... — 👹 (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018

…so he asks Broderick’s friend to kind of move to the side a bit out of frame, and he moves a bit. And my friend says, just a little more, a little more, keeps doing the nudging motion with his hand. Lots of nudging. Okay he wont move any farther, fine, we can crop him out... — 👹 (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018

…and they take the picture and go back to the car all big grins to the rest of the family, who all shout in unison WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU??



So here’s the photo: pic.twitter.com/rUGDRL8F21 — 👹 (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018

2. In yesterday's Traina Thoughts, I wrote about Tom Brady seeming more loose and confident since that ESPN article said this might be the end for the Patriots. It's time to compliment Brady once again. After abruptly ending his weekly interview with Boston's WEEI Monday because a host at the station, Alex Reimer, called his daughter "an annoying pissant," Brady handled the fallout with nothing but class. The future Hall of Famer said last night he did not want Reimer to lose his job and took a lot of heat off the host.

Tom Brady tells @BuckinBoston that he hopes Alex Reimer is not fired from WEEI because of the remark he made about his daughter. He then said he hasn’t thought further about whether he will go back on the station. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2018

Tom Brady compassionate in explaining why he doesn’t want host who said disparaging remark about his daughter to lose job: “We all have careers and make mistakes. I’d hate for someone to have to change their life over something like that. That was certainly not what he intended.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2018

More Tom Brady on disparaging remark/WEEI: “I just thought it was not very appropriate. ... Look, I think we all go through our life and sometimes we say things we shouldn’t say or make mistakes, and that happens. I can express it and you move on.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2018

3. Here are a handful of the more fun and ridiculous props offered by 5Dimes.com on Super Bowl LII.

Length: Pink's National Anthem: +145

Length: shortest offensive scoring drive: -185

Pink goes airborne during Anthem: +492

Pink remains on ground/floor: -875

"Wardrobe Malfunction" said over 1 1/2 times: +560

"Wardrobe Malfunction" said under 1 1/2 times: -1080

Gisele Bundchen shown on TV over 1 1/2 times: +120

Gisele Bundchen shown on TV under 1 1/2 times: -160

Donovan McNabb SB 39 vomiting mentioned: +200

Donovan McNabb SB 39 vomiting not mentioned: -280

Rocky statue shown over 1 time: +155

Rocky statue shown under 1 time: -195

Janet Jackson mentioned over 1 1/2 times: +200

Janet Jackson mentioned under 1 1/2 times: -280

Al Michaels refers to game pointspread: +160

Does not reference pointspread of game: -210

Obviously, I love that last one (Here's Al Michaels talking point spreads on the most recent edition of "Off The Board"), but I think the biggest lock here is NBC showing Gisele more than 1 1/2 times for +120. It's amazing you're getting value with that wager.

4. The newest edition of "WWE 24" just released on the WWE Network goes behind the scenes of last year's WrestleMania. There are many amazing moments, but my favorite was seeing the fans mark out over the return of the Hardy Boys. It's almost impossible to pull off a surprise in wrestling these days, so when it happens, this is the reaction.

Best thing @wwe produces by far is the “WWE 24” series. Most recent edition on last year’s WrestleMania is spectacular. Just look at these fans completely losing their minds over the surprise return of @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND. pic.twitter.com/TINtcKErIu — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 30, 2018

5. This will always be my top memory of Blake Griffin as a Clipper (*volume up for Kevin Harlan's play-by-play).

6. After "Monday Night Raw" went off the air last night, Massachusets native, John Cena, led the Philadelphia crowd in a rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly."

Cena's fiancé, Nikki Bella, is an Eagles fan, so she explained his traitorous actions.

Happy wife, happy life! Lol N https://t.co/fPvgMRd72O — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 30, 2018

7. Chris Long has tons of tattoos, so what's one more, right? The Eagles rush specialist says he will get a tat of linebacker coach, Ken Flajoe, if Philadelphia wins the Super Bowl.

.@JOEL9ONE made a bet with his linebacker coach...



If the @Eagles win #SBLII, he has to get a portrait of the coach tattooed on him 👀 pic.twitter.com/UCfbbef6vh — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 30, 2018

