1. I could be reading too much into this, but ever since ESPN's big story about a rift between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the Patriots quarterback seems looser than ever and it's kind of awesome.

You've probably heard by now that Brady abruptly ended a radio interview on Boston's WEEI Monday morning because a host at the station called his 5-year-old daughter "an annoying little pissant" last week.

Brady could've done his weekly spot without addressing the stupid comment and no one would've said anything. The fact that he handled it the way he did, the week of the Super Bowl, when you know Bill Belichick wants as little publicity for his team as possible, is commendable. Even Eagles fans have to respect Brady's actions on this.

Shortly after the WEEI spot, Tom addressed Patriots Nations before the team boarded their plane for Minnesota. Possibly still agitated from his radio appearance, the future Hall of Famer cut a promo that would make WWE superstars proud. It even included a mic drop.

The Pats are headed to Minnesota today and Tom Brady literally dropped the mic pic.twitter.com/MdnUvbPNZB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2018

Brady's busy Monday combined with the way he messed with the media two weeks ago over his cut hand has been performance art.

Tom Brady, right hand in pocket, arrives at 9:35 a.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/euC2eX7z6A — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 21, 2018

Brady has always had more of a personality than media and fans give him credit for, but it appears that since ESPN wondered if this was the "beginning of the end" for the Patriots, Brady has decided more than ever to do whatever he wants and have some fun. He's 40 years old, he's still as good as ever and he has job security now that Jimmy Garoppolo is in San Francisco. It's almost as if his confidence has reached another level.

Hell, he's even posted this video that shows he might be the worst basketball player on earth.

2. I'm not sure what this means for that whole "The NFL is dying narrative," but this is a crazy rating for game in which the players don't try.

ESPN says that the Pro Bowl drew a 5.9 overnight rating on ABC, up 28 percent from last year's 4.6 on ESPN. The viewership number when it comes out is going to be significantly up from last year's 7.4M. Millions of people watch this game, which is why it isn't going anywhere. https://t.co/HjQnNJ8oQD — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 29, 2018

Yes, more than 7 million people watched a fake football game yesterday. Just for context, last year's NHL Stanley Cup Finals averaged a 2.7 rating and 4.7 million viewers.

3. Joel Embiid's vicious dunk on Russell Westbrook yesterday got the Jim Ross treatment and it's glorious.

BAW GAWD! A post shared by deadspin (@deadspin) on Jan 29, 2018 at 6:27am PST

4. If you missed the New York Times story over the weekend about how Twitter bots work and famous people who have bought Twitter followers, you should give it a read. It's well done and very informative. Among the athletes who have boosted their Twitter numbers with bots, according to the Times: Joey Galloway, Brandon Phillips and Ray Lewis.

5. No matter how you feel about the WWE and pro wrestling, it can't be denied that the company is as good as it gets when it comes to the work they do with making dreams come true for fans.

6. The man who will call Super Bowl LII for NBC, Al Michaels, is the guest on this week's "Off The Board" podcast. Michaels reveals whether he's ever heard from the NFL about mentioning the point spread during games, whether he plans on leaving the booth anytime soon, his mindset for calling a Super Bowl and his love of Howard Stern and the legend of the famous O.J. Simpson prank call that Michaels was involved in.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

7. My favorite Grammy's performance: Elton John and a grown up Miley Cyrus wearing more clothes than ever before doing a Tiny Dancer duet.

BONUS ITEM: Today begings the worst week of the season as a football fan. Media night followed by a week of useless Radio Row interviews. We will get through this together. Stay strong.