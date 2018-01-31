Someone Stole Red Panda's Custom 7-foot Unicycle

Samson had his hair chopped off by Delilah. Austin Powers had his mojo stolen by Fat Bastard. Now Red Panda has had her unicycle stolen by a mystery thief.

The seven-foot unicycle was taken on Jan. 24 from baggage claim at San Francisco International airport after Red Panda (real name Ron Niu), the acrobat known for catching bowls on top of her head, had landed after after performing in Denver. Niu is a frequent halftime performer at NBA and college basketball games.

“She’s heartbroken,” her agent, Pat Figley told FOX KTVU on Wednesday. ”It’s like her baby was kidnapped. She’s had that unicycle for 30 years.”

Figley said he's been working with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Cargo and Task Force to review airport surveillance and try to pinpoint when, and who, took the unicycle.

Here's Red Panda at her best. I personally witnessed Red Panda perform during halftime of a nondescript Northwestern-Minnesota basketball game in 2015, and she electrified a sleepy crowd like I'd never seen before. Truly a Hall of Fame halftime performer.

Niu had to cancel her scheduled appearance during a UCLA game on Jan. 25, but she's now back on the road with a backup unicycle. Figley said she's dropping things and "doing horribly." There's a $2,000 reward, no questions asked, for the return of the unicycle.