Someone Stole Red Panda's Custom 7-foot Unicycle

Heinous crime no matter how you look at it. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 31, 2018

Samson had his hair chopped off by Delilah. Austin Powers had his mojo stolen by Fat Bastard. Now Red Panda has had her unicycle stolen by a mystery thief.

The seven-foot unicycle was taken on Jan. 24 from baggage claim at San Francisco International airport after Red Panda (real name Ron Niu), the acrobat known for catching bowls on top of her head, had landed after after performing in Denver. Niu is a frequent halftime performer at NBA and college basketball games. 

“She’s heartbroken,” her agent, Pat Figley told FOX KTVU on Wednesday. ”It’s like her baby was kidnapped. She’s had that unicycle for 30 years.” 

Figley said he's been working with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Cargo and Task Force to review airport surveillance and try to pinpoint when, and who, took the unicycle. 

Here's Red Panda at her best. I personally witnessed Red Panda perform during halftime of a nondescript Northwestern-Minnesota basketball game in 2015, and she electrified a sleepy crowd like I'd never seen before. Truly a Hall of Fame halftime performer. 

Niu had to cancel her scheduled appearance during a UCLA game on Jan. 25, but she's now back on the road with a backup unicycle. Figley said she's dropping things and "doing horribly." There's a $2,000 reward, no questions asked, for the return of the unicycle. 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters