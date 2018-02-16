The Line: NBA All-Star Weekend Brings Many Betting Opportunities

The Line analyzes odds for various NBA All-Star Weekend events.

By Jimmy Traina
February 16, 2018

The NFL is long gone, but that doesn't mean wagers can't be placed.

On the latest episode of SI TV's The Line, available on Amazon, gambling guru Todd Fuhrman offers advice for betting on NBA All-Star weekend events.

Will Klay Thompson, the favorite at +180, win the 3-Point Shootout or is there better value with another player? 

Is Utah's Donovan Mitchell, at +200, a good bet to win the Slam-dunk contest?

Since we're at the halfway point of the season, Fuhrman also talks about betting NBA futures and breaks down whether it's worth betting any team not named the Golden State Warriors to win the 2018 title.

Fuhrman also hands out betting advice on the Dayton 500 and Chelsea/Barcelona.

