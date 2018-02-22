1. Putting aside whether you agree or disagree with Jemele Hill's stance that Donald Trump "is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists," you can't deny that Hill has guts.

After already getting in trouble with ESPN, Hill doesn't seem to shy away from speaking out about Trump and she won't offer any phony apologies. Appearing on Wednesday's episode of The View, Hill said she stands by what she said about Trump. Hill could take a lot of heat off her back if she issued an apology, but she wouldn't mean it, so she's not doing it and it's downright refreshing. What's the point of an apology if it's forced and not real? Kudos to Hill for not playing that silly game.

Where Hill did offer some regret was in her tweet saying that people who had a problem with Jerry Jones's comments about players kneeling during the national anthem should boycott the Cowboys' sponsors.

“No, I probably wouldn’t do that again," she said on The View. "And this is the problem with Twitter, as we all know, Twitter’s not a great place for nuance. I wasn’t specifically calling for a boycott of the NFL or of Jerry Jones, but I understand how it could be interpreted that way. And let’s keep it 100, my employer is in business with the NFL, and some of those same advertisers that Jerry Jones has, they’re also advertisers of ESPN. So I very much understood why I was suspended. It was not related to the Trump tweets, it was more or less related to that and to putting the company in a tough position."

2. Yesterday's Traina Thoughts caused quite a ruckus in my Twitter mentions. Most of my readers were very angry with my stance that I'd support an MLB rule that stated a manager could send up any three batters he wanted in the 9th inning. Many followers responded with heavily sarcastic comments, such as the following:

I say expand the rule even more. When the Cardinals are trailing the Cubs 4 - 3 in the bottom of the 9th, I want the Cards to bring up Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. — Joe Marquart (@joemarquart) February 22, 2018

I have a better idea. Let's install trampolines on the warning track so outfielders can more easily rob homeruns. In fact, let's make the outfield walls all trampolines. #brilliant — Kyle Brown (@prosecutor313) February 21, 2018

Why just the 9th inning? Why not every inning? How about having the pitchers throw under hand in the 5th inning? — Gary M (@GaryM0327) February 21, 2018

How about this, if you walk Trout in the 7th, 8th, or 9th you get the base and Trout still is at the plate? — Sean Thomas (@SeanThomas39) February 21, 2018

.. why limit it there? .. just have your best hitter take swings till he makes 3 outs.. lol#ridiculous — Bobby 🇨🇦 (@montrealdesign) February 22, 2018

The crazy thing is that some of these ideas don't sound so bad.

3. I guarantee, if you watch the midseason version of Shaqtin A Fool, you will laugh.

A look at the worst shots of the season 😳 (so far)



The #Shaqtin A Fool 2017-18 Midseason Awards on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/tmNrIOxcS9 — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) February 22, 2018

4. The White Sox had a Photo Day fail yesterday.

.@hecsantiago53 made his own jersey for Photo Day 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZVyzg7n1bG — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 21, 2018

5. More Photo Day fun. This photographer had no clue Troy Tulowitzki is a shortstop.

Troy Tulowitzki is not a pitcher.

Photographer thinks he is.

Tulo goes with it.

Hilarity ensues. 😂



Via @thehazelmae pic.twitter.com/QkeFxxKgyK — MLB (@MLB) February 22, 2018

6. This young KFC fan has been affected by the chicken shortage over in the UK and the result is this wonderful interview.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Can you imagine the WWE trying to get away with doing this angle today?

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

