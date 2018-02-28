20 fun facts about your favorite sports movies

Imagine if Charlie Sheen delivered the Crane Kick to Johnny Lawrence instead of Ralph Macchio. Or if Cher played Adrian in the Rocky movies instead of Talia Shire. The Oscars are Sunday and we collected 20 random and interesting tidbits about your favorite sports movies.

New feud alert: J.J. Watt vs. Adult Cake Maker

J.J. Watt may have won the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for his fundraising efforts following Hurricane Harvey, but that isn't going to stop Adult Cakes by Kim from questioning him about where all that money is going.

Danica Patrick's dad takes shot at Aaron Rodgers

Not everyone supports taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Jalen Ramsey has a point

I'd be angry if this poster was used as a recruiting tool for another school.

Is it bad to pick your nose?

Our friends at Time tackle this difficult dilemma.

Do you like Martin Short?

Steve Martin and Martin Short are teaming up for a new Netflix feature that "will feature material presented through musical sketches and conversations about their careers, most memorable encounters, and lives in show-business and stand-up." I won't watch this, mostly because I can't stand Martin Short and don't find him funny in any way. What's your take?

If Sgt. Slaughter played pro hoops

How would you like to win a Sgt. Slaughter-themed uniform autographed by your favorite Windy City Bulls player Here’s your chance!



Visit https://t.co/U00b45CzqG during the week of Mar. 12-19 & place your bid. Uniforms will be worn on Mar. 17.



RELEASE: https://t.co/ukrvGjyND6 pic.twitter.com/nB5aW98dPD — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) February 27, 2018

This was not a good decision

Awesome or weird... or horrendous? A fan in Lithuania got a Lavar Ball tattoo. pic.twitter.com/87yMv22th6 — Shannon The Dude (@ShannonTheDude) February 27, 2018

Odds & Ends

Roger Goodell continues to be the most unlikeable person in sports ... The Minnesota Twins will hold a Prince Night in June ... NHL trade deadline winners and losers ... JaVale McGee has a good sense of humor about Jon Stewart's reaction to his shot ... Twitter had a big day making fun of Jon Jones's steroid defense ... Serena Williams's husband bought four billboards to welcome her back to tennis ... It'll be interesting to watch Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet Sunday ... Herpes is reportedly the top reason people can’t get on The Bachelor ... The best Twitter jokes from February ... Netflix has 700 originals coming out in 2018.

What a finish!

The last seconds of Miami-UNC were absolutely nuts pic.twitter.com/jmyUGG1jJz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 28, 2018

Dwyane Wade hits game-winner, LeBron reacts

DWade with 15 points in the 4th quarter



A season-high 27 points



Including the game-winner vs. Philly 🔥pic.twitter.com/paQk375BhK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 28, 2018

LeBron reacted to the ending of the Heat-Sixers game during Rodney Hood's interview and it was hilarious. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5IxDdgJXdS — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 28, 2018

That went as expected

Tim Tebow just had his first AB as a Met. pic.twitter.com/4nhMLyA4p3 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 27, 2018

Preview the Eagles Super Bowl DVD

Hardest jobs in sports: Jerry Jones's cameraman

