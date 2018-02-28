Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Kate Bock; 20 Strange But True Facts About Your Favorite Sports Movies

Imagine if Charlie Sheen hit the Crane Kick instead of Ralph Macchio?

By Andy Gray
February 28, 2018

20 fun facts about your favorite sports movies

Imagine if Charlie Sheen delivered the Crane Kick to Johnny Lawrence instead of Ralph Macchio. Or if Cher played Adrian in the Rocky movies instead of Talia Shire. The Oscars are Sunday and we collected 20 random and interesting tidbits about your favorite sports movies.

New feud alert: J.J. Watt vs. Adult Cake Maker

J.J. Watt may have won the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for his fundraising efforts following Hurricane Harvey, but that isn't going to stop Adult Cakes by Kim from questioning him about where all that money is going.

Danica Patrick's dad takes shot at Aaron Rodgers

Not everyone supports taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kate Bock 2018: Nevis
<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Forever 21</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MIKOH.</a></p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by Forever 21. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.vybswim.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">VYB Swim</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by VYB Swim.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by <a href="http://www.gracebijoux.com.au/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grace Bijoux</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by Grace Bijoux.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x INC</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for born4bikinis. Swimsuit by Billabong x INC.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">milkbaby</a> by Cat Thordarson.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Rebecca for born4bikinis.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x INC</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for born4bikinis. Swimsuit by Billabong x INC.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.maliajones.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Malia Jones</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Malia Jones.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by <a href="https://www.gracebijoux.com.au/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grace Bijoux</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by Grace Bijoux.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Forever21</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MIKOH</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.charmosaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a> by N Hall.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by <a href="https://www.gracebijoux.com.au/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grace Bijoux</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by Grace Bijoux.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.maliajones.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Malia Jones</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Malia Jones.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola & Lamar.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">milkbaby</a> by Cat Thordarson.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x INC</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for born4bikinis. Swimsuit by Billabong x INC.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola & Lamar.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Forever21</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MIKOH</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by rebecca for born4bikinis.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.maliajones.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Malia Jones</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Malia Jones.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by <a href="http://www.gracebijoux.com.au/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grace Bijoux</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Skirt by Grace Bijoux.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.vybswim.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">VYB Swim</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by VYB Swim.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.charmosaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Charmosa Swimwear</a> by N Hall.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Billabong x INC</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Rebecca for born4bikinis. Swimsuit by Billabong x INC.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.maliajones.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Malia Jones</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Malia Jones.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Forever21</a>. Swimsuit by <a href="http://mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">MIKOH</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Jacket by Forever21. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuits by <a href="https://www.bygabrielapires.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Gabriela Pires Beachwear</a>&nbsp;&amp; Rebecca for <a href="https://www.born4bikinis.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuits by Gabriela Pires Beachwear & Rebecca for born4bikinis.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.milkbabybikini.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">milkbaby</a> by Cat Thordarson.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby by Cat Thordarson.

<p>Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.itsnowcool.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Hunza G</a>.</p>

Kate Bock was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

1 of 39

Advertisement

I've become pretty close with Kate Bock over the past few years and I can't say enough good things about her. She is a great Canadian, and today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Jalen Ramsey has a point

I'd be angry if this poster was used as a recruiting tool for another school.

Is it bad to pick your nose?

Our friends at Time tackle this difficult dilemma.

Do you like Martin Short?

Steve Martin and Martin Short are teaming up for a new Netflix feature that "will feature material presented through musical sketches and conversations about their careers, most memorable encounters, and lives in show-business and stand-up." I won't watch this, mostly because I can't stand Martin Short and don't find him funny in any way. What's your take?

If Sgt. Slaughter played pro hoops

This was not a good decision

Odds & Ends

Roger Goodell continues to be the most unlikeable person in sports ... The Minnesota Twins will hold a Prince Night in June ... NHL trade deadline winners and losers ... JaVale McGee has a good sense of humor about Jon Stewart's reaction to his shot ... Twitter had a big day making fun of Jon Jones's steroid defense ... Serena Williams's husband bought four billboards to welcome her back to tennis ... It'll be interesting to watch Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet Sunday ... Herpes is reportedly the top reason people can’t get on The Bachelor ... The best Twitter jokes from February ... Netflix has 700 originals coming out in 2018.

What a finish!

Dwyane Wade hits game-winner, LeBron reacts

That went as expected

Preview the Eagles Super Bowl DVD

Hardest jobs in sports: Jerry Jones's cameraman

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now