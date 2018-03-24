Many athletes took to social media to show their support for the anti-gun violence March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., which was organized by survivors of the school shooting that killed 17 in Parkland, Fla. on Valentine's Day.

Here's a roundup of posts from some of America's most prominent sports stars.

#marchforourlives IAM proud of each individual that’s apart of this movement towards change.… https://t.co/meqMCr0BuS — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 24, 2018

If you can get out & support @AMarch4OurLives today I am proud of this generation standing up for injustice & having their voices heard, making real change. The world is listening. Some may not know me but I stand with you @Emma4Change #marchforourlives @MSNBC @mtv @naacp @NBA pic.twitter.com/ypSeeT1LVH — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) March 24, 2018

Humbled and proud of this generation taking the lead. Their time is now. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/6WpG7AxMKK — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 24, 2018

Reminder today to get out and march! Thank you to the young generation for inspiring all of us and reminding us that change will only happen through our own will. Register to vote and demand common sense gun laws from any and all potential elected officials! Democracy will win! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 24, 2018

Off to the train station to head down to DC & take a stand. Joining all the amazing people at #MarchForOurLives. #NeverAgain — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) March 24, 2018

Landed in DC... 🌪 — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 24, 2018

Protestors are expected en masse in virtually ever major American city, with the most protestors descending on Washington, D.C.