Athletes Take to Social Media to Show Support for the March For Our Lives

Many athletes took to social media to show their support for the March For Our Lives protest against gun violence.  

By Daniel Rapaport
March 24, 2018

Many athletes took to social media to show their support for the anti-gun violence March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., which was organized by survivors of the school shooting that killed 17 in Parkland, Fla. on Valentine's Day. 

Here's a roundup of posts from some of America's most prominent sports stars. 

Protestors are expected en masse in virtually ever major American city, with the most protestors descending on Washington, D.C. 

