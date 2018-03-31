Weekend Hot Clicks: Final Four Madness and Zita Vass

This weekend's Hot Clicks highlights Notre Dame's Final Four game-winner and Lovely Lady of the Day, Zita Vass. 

By Andrew Doughty
March 31, 2018

"Gooooooooooood!"

Notre Dame and UConn delivered one of the best games in college basketball history on Friday night, which ended with the Irish shocking the undefeated Huskies in overtime. Here’s how Notre Dame pulled it off.

$15 million for your troubles, Art

Nearly two years after Art Briles was fired, it was revealed the former Baylor coach got paid a TON of money (as did former school president Ken Starr).

Pitino gets an offer

College teams aren’t exactly clamoring to hire Rick Pitino, so maybe he’ll take an offer from a New Zealand team?

Lovely Lady of the Day

This weekend's LLOD is Zita Vass. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Zita Vass: Lovely Lady of the Day
Les "Mis" Miles

You must read this story from Ross Dellenger on Les Miles pursuing an acting career.

Heroes get remembered, legends never die

ICYMI from Opening Day, a fan ran onto the field with "Legends never die" written on his back (one of the best lines in sports movie history).

This is brutal

Wrong

How have I never seen this?

This Photo...

Odds and Ends

Jim Nantz is uncomfortably close to Jay Wright during this interview ... This determined duck refuses to give up ... 10 most memorable moments in Final Four history … Gronk will run in the Kentucky Derby ... Hawks are dive-bombing at people’s heads in Connecticut ... Great article on the Porter Moser you don’t see or know ... This soccer goal is absolutely outrageous ... How does Embiid’s injury impact the playoffs?

Thoughts?

WrestleMania I

Saturday is the 33rd anniversary of the first-ever WrestleMania.

Start ‘em young

