Weekend Hot Clicks: Final Four Madness and Zita Vass

Notre Dame and UConn delivered one of the best games in college basketball history on Friday night, which ended with the Irish shocking the undefeated Huskies in overtime. Here’s how Notre Dame pulled it off.

$15 million for your troubles, Art

Nearly two years after Art Briles was fired, it was revealed the former Baylor coach got paid a TON of money (as did former school president Ken Starr).

Pitino gets an offer

College teams aren’t exactly clamoring to hire Rick Pitino, so maybe he’ll take an offer from a New Zealand team?

Les "Mis" Miles

You must read this story from Ross Dellenger on Les Miles pursuing an acting career.

Heroes get remembered, legends never die

ICYMI from Opening Day, a fan ran onto the field with "Legends never die" written on his back (one of the best lines in sports movie history).

This is brutal

This is what you call nailing the trifecta back in the 1998 NFL Draft @OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/mkzG5Cx0fG — Jason Lisk (@JasonLisk) March 31, 2018

Wrong

"The Emperor's New Groove" is the most underrated Disney movie of all time and I WILL NO LONGER BE SILENT https://t.co/7q0h7jBNXR pic.twitter.com/WOcxsReTiQ — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 31, 2018

How have I never seen this?

In Mexico this dog walked through a parade for the Pope thinking it was for him. pic.twitter.com/10krGF1402 — Pup (@Attractivepup) March 30, 2018

This Photo...

Odds and Ends

Jim Nantz is uncomfortably close to Jay Wright during this interview ... This determined duck refuses to give up ... 10 most memorable moments in Final Four history … Gronk will run in the Kentucky Derby ... Hawks are dive-bombing at people’s heads in Connecticut ... Great article on the Porter Moser you don’t see or know ... This soccer goal is absolutely outrageous ... How does Embiid’s injury impact the playoffs?

Thoughts?

A trick shot for the ages: As one guy hits the ball off the wall, another, balancing on a band, hits it with a sock ... and rolls it to victory. : @gm__golf pic.twitter.com/IOXNYe5C1E — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 31, 2018

WrestleMania I

Saturday is the 33rd anniversary of the first-ever WrestleMania.

Start ‘em young

Drew Brees' son's first grade team has the option play down



(via @drewbrees) pic.twitter.com/HlOFK3FhHo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2018

