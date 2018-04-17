Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man who threatened her and Twitter is convinced it's Tom Brady.
Stormy Daniels released a sketch Tuesday of the man who she claims once threatened her in order to make her keep quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump.
NEW: On @TheView, Stormy Daniels and lawyer release composite sketch of person she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. https://t.co/lEpff3uN2l pic.twitter.com/PbvtI7eRso— ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018
When the sketch hit Twitter, it was one man who came to the minds of most sleuths out there -- Tom Brady.
Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/EttME7gKXZ— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018
somebody did this, right pic.twitter.com/jPqKHd6Do0— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 17, 2018
Tom Brady doing Trump dirty work on the side, really is the GOAT https://t.co/t7fTpHeaQh— Robert Littal (@BSO) April 17, 2018
Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady? 🤔 https://t.co/cIgpAbGcql— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2018
Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr— Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018
OMG I knew it had to be Tom Brady https://t.co/59VhumwJ7Y— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 17, 2018
Like... don’t even try to tell me that’s not Tom Brady in Stormy’s sketch 😂 pic.twitter.com/3cqV0pu5AW— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018
Stormy Daniels' Sketch Man Is Tom Brady? https://t.co/ohmP8xDZwy— TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2018
With the way 2018 is going, Tom Brady threatening Stormy Daniels wouldn’t be unrealistic https://t.co/KEuuTiBhX6— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 17, 2018
Why would Tom Brady threaten Stormy Daniels? https://t.co/kv8514n2fj— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 17, 2018
Just saying... pic.twitter.com/DePy8BftuU— russchoma (@russchoma) April 17, 2018
Apparently the man who threatened Stormy Daniels has several Super Bowl rings and goes by the alias “Tom Brady”. pic.twitter.com/aNdfSrChDK— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 17, 2018
Tom Brady in 2011 pic.twitter.com/lvFYHoApRV— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 17, 2018
Tom Brady’s pre-Patriot life was shady af. https://t.co/uCPE6ruQuX— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 17, 2018
This looks like Tom Brady which is funny until you realize that 2018 has no rules so it's actually possible it was Tom Brady. https://t.co/TLtWsLjwka— SKIRT (@talktoskirt) April 17, 2018
Tom Brady? https://t.co/mktaPPKhEL— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 17, 2018
Brady, however, wasn't the only athlete that came to people's minds when they saw the sketch.
STORMY STORM— Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 17, 2018
2 parts Johnny Damon
1 part Arnold Schwarzenegger (callow)
A pinch of Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/DRcD7k6E7I
Johnny Damon should lawyer up https://t.co/E3KyNEIgxX— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 17, 2018
Johnny Damon pic.twitter.com/FepmsvU0Li— Tom Hearden (@followtheh) April 17, 2018
Is that not Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fischer? pic.twitter.com/dfZH2SXhKp— Cameron Truemper (@CaptainCameroon) April 17, 2018
Ummmmm, thats Mike Fisher. https://t.co/3oNqLtSmb4— Dan O'Toole (@tsnotoole) April 17, 2018
Still, it was Brady, the man who famously had a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker, who became the top "culprit."