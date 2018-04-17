Stormy Daniels released a sketch Tuesday of the man who she claims once threatened her in order to make her keep quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump.

NEW: On @TheView, Stormy Daniels and lawyer release composite sketch of person she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. https://t.co/lEpff3uN2l pic.twitter.com/PbvtI7eRso — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

When the sketch hit Twitter, it was one man who came to the minds of most sleuths out there -- Tom Brady.

somebody did this, right pic.twitter.com/jPqKHd6Do0 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 17, 2018

Tom Brady doing Trump dirty work on the side, really is the GOAT https://t.co/t7fTpHeaQh — Robert Littal (@BSO) April 17, 2018

Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady? 🤔 https://t.co/cIgpAbGcql — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

OMG I knew it had to be Tom Brady https://t.co/59VhumwJ7Y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 17, 2018

Like... don’t even try to tell me that’s not Tom Brady in Stormy’s sketch 😂 pic.twitter.com/3cqV0pu5AW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels' Sketch Man Is Tom Brady? https://t.co/ohmP8xDZwy — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2018

With the way 2018 is going, Tom Brady threatening Stormy Daniels wouldn’t be unrealistic https://t.co/KEuuTiBhX6 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 17, 2018

Why would Tom Brady threaten Stormy Daniels? https://t.co/kv8514n2fj — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 17, 2018

Apparently the man who threatened Stormy Daniels has several Super Bowl rings and goes by the alias “Tom Brady”. pic.twitter.com/aNdfSrChDK — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 17, 2018

Tom Brady in 2011 pic.twitter.com/lvFYHoApRV — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 17, 2018

Tom Brady’s pre-Patriot life was shady af. https://t.co/uCPE6ruQuX — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 17, 2018

This looks like Tom Brady which is funny until you realize that 2018 has no rules so it's actually possible it was Tom Brady. https://t.co/TLtWsLjwka — SKIRT (@talktoskirt) April 17, 2018

Brady, however, wasn't the only athlete that came to people's minds when they saw the sketch.

STORMY STORM

2 parts Johnny Damon

1 part Arnold Schwarzenegger (callow)

A pinch of Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/DRcD7k6E7I — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 17, 2018

Johnny Damon should lawyer up https://t.co/E3KyNEIgxX — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 17, 2018

Is that not Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fischer? pic.twitter.com/dfZH2SXhKp — Cameron Truemper (@CaptainCameroon) April 17, 2018

Still, it was Brady, the man who famously had a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker, who became the top "culprit."