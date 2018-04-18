Watch: Des Linden Chugs Champagne Out of A Shoe To Celebrate Boston Marathon Win

Des Linden celebrated her Boston Marathon win with a little champagne... from a shoe. 

By Chris Chavez
April 18, 2018

Boston Marathon champion Des Linden was asked several questions about her favorite beer, whiskey and coffee after her historic win on Monday afternoon because her Twitter bio included "coffee aficionado" and "whiskey connoisseur". In her post-race press conference, Linden said that she probably was not going to drink whiskey right away because it could be too rough after a grueling race in rainy and cold conditions.

It appears that she did celebrate with some champagne at night. In an Instagram video posted by her husband, Ryan, the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years can be seen chugging champagne out of her shoe.

Linden visited the Sports Illustrated offices in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. We came across the video and asked Linden about it on SI Now.

"We're big Formula 1 fans and Daniel Ricciardo does the 'shoey' after he wins and I think it's the coolest thing ever," Linden says. "If you're a runner, you want to put the Brooks up there and show it off and you drink out of the shoe!"

Linden was wearing the same shoes from that chug into the SI offices.

Linden's chugging ability is not just limited to champagne. She says that she has broken eight minutes for a beer mile.

