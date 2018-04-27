Traina Thoughts: Jimmy Kimmel Welcomes Baker Mayfield to the Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield couldn't hide his reactions to Jimmy Kimmel's Cleveland Browns jokes.

By Jimmy Traina
April 27, 2018

1. Baker Mayfield's historic night was capped off by an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. While Mayfield is used to the typical questions thrown at him by NFL media, Kimmel's queries—about having to play in Cleveland and how winning one game will be an improvement for the franchise— led to some light-hearted awkwardness and a fun interview. Memo to NFL Network and ESPN: More stuff like this on your draft coverage would be a good thing.

2. Jets quarterback Josh McCown referenced the Kanye West-John Legend back-and-forth and addressed his team selecting Sam Darnold in the best post-draft tweet.

3. ESPN's draft coverage included Lee Corso doing his regular schtick of donning a mascot head. Only this time, the mascot head belonged to a fellow ESPN analyst.

4. With the NFL Network's coverage of the draft being simulcast on FOX, ratings for the event got a very nice bump.

5. One of the best draft moments came when Louisville's Jaire Alexander, who was drafted by the Packers with the 18th pick, couldn't finish an interview because he was too excited to hear that teammate Lamar Jackson got selected with the last pick of the first round.

6. This Cubs fan is dedicated to his team.

7. This is what happens when you're one of the shorter guys on the team.

8. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with TNT's Kevin Harlan. The play-by-play man talked about why he prefers doing radio over TV, the hardest sport to call, the loudest NBA arena, having to become a personality, bucket list job, whether he regrets doing play-by-play of a streaker and much more. At the 55-minute mark of the podcast, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post and Neil Best of Newsday join the show to talk about the latest news regarding the Mike Francesa/WFAN saga. You can listen to the interview below or download it on iTunes.

9. RANDOM SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Forget the Super Bowl halftime incident. THIS is what should've made the FCC come after Janet Jackson.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Props to Cowboys fans for not falling for Roger Goodell's stunt of bringing out Dallas players to avoid getting booed.

