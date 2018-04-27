Cleveland Radio Host Says He'll Eat Horse Manure After Baker Mayfield Pick

Cleveland's Aaron Goldhammer said he'd eat horse poop if the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield.

By Jimmy Traina
April 27, 2018

Oh, s--t!

Cleveland sports-talk radio host Aaron Goldhammer was so sure the Browns wouldn't take Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft that he promised to eat horse poop if it happened.

Obviously, that's exactly what happened and now Goldhammer has to figure out how he likes his manure.

To his credit (I guess?), Goldhammer is sticking to his word and announced that he will be following through on his vile promise, live on the air.

The WKNR host seems to be taking his upcoming meal in stride, retweeting things like this:

You'd think radio hosts would know by now to not make outrageous promises because the Internet always has the receipts, but they never seem to learn.

