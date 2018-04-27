Oh, s--t!

Cleveland sports-talk radio host Aaron Goldhammer was so sure the Browns wouldn't take Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft that he promised to eat horse poop if it happened.

Obviously, that's exactly what happened and now Goldhammer has to figure out how he likes his manure.

To his credit (I guess?), Goldhammer is sticking to his word and announced that he will be following through on his vile promise, live on the air.

The WKNR host seems to be taking his upcoming meal in stride, retweeting things like this:

@Hammernation19 @TheRealTRizzo Go Baker! Go Browns!! (Sorry that you have to eat horse poop Goldhammer) pic.twitter.com/IxA0th91kl — Paul Mugler (@mugs617) April 27, 2018

Ill make a nice butter sauce for @HammerNation19 ... horse poop fondant or tiramisu also @TheRealTRizzo — rock1chef (@Rock1chef) April 27, 2018

You'd think radio hosts would know by now to not make outrageous promises because the Internet always has the receipts, but they never seem to learn.