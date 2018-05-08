A man of his word

Don’t ask me what snooker is—also do not get mad at me when I summarize it as some kind of pool—but it has produced my favorite sports moment of the week so far. Mark Williams won the World Championships on Monday, then did his press conference in the nude.

Before the tournament, Williams, 43, had promised to speak with the media while naked if he won the whole thing. That’s a funny joke for a guy to make when he hasn’t won a World Championship since 2003, but then he actually did end up winning.

He's a man of his word...



As promised, Mark Williams has arrived for his press conference as world champion - naked! 😳#bbcsnooker pic.twitter.com/yEF9h2MqMF — BBC Snooker (@BBCSnooker) May 7, 2018

This is about 100 times funnier when you realize that snooker players compete while wearing vests and bow ties.

What’s the deal with Tom Brady and turtlenecks?

I wish I loved anything as much as Tom Brady loves turtlenecks. Seriously, think of how often you see Brady wear a shirt that goes up to his ears. It makes sense for a guy who plays a fall/winter sport in the Northeast to wear cozy clothes, but then why was he wearing a turtleneck on a beautiful spring day in New York yesterday?

Hector Retamal/Getty Images

And that’s not even to mention the ugly suit and goofy hair.

It’s about time

The Capitals finally got the best of the Penguins to advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in 19 years, thanks to this overtime game-winner by Evgeny Kuznetzov. They’ll face the Lightning in the next round.

Last night’s Game 6 in Pittsburgh was a nail-biter, because it seems like that’s the only kind of game Washington knows how to play. Alex Ovechkin was just as glad as anybody to see Kuznetzov bury that chance.

What’s the stupidest mistake you’ve made at work?

Let me take you behind the curtain of how this column comes to be. I bring my computer home every night so I can get a jump start the night before, allowing me to finish when I wake up in the morning so it’s posted by about 8 a.m. Then I take a shower and go to the office.

Well, yesterday I got out of the shower and saw my subway line was all delayed. While distracted thinking about how I was going to get to work, I ran out the door without my computer. That’s not great when you work in digital media. Luckily, I was able to use another computer when I got to the office but it didn’t have any of my preferences saved and so it felt like I was working with one hand behind my back.

Anyway, inspired by that and this Twitter thread I linked to in Friday's Clicks, let me hear your most boneheaded work blunder.

Bits & Pieces

Mookie Betts and Meghan Markle may be very, very distant relatives ... Getting splashed with lava, surprisingly, might not be as bad as you’d think it is ... The inside of this abandoned train tunnel is lined with glow-in-the-dark worms ... A’s players supported their teammates who recently lost their mothers by writing their initials on their hats ... Here are some of the coolest car collections owned by athletes.

Stop.

I don't want my food to do this pic.twitter.com/ijEzAlWBlJ — Brendan O'Hare (@brendohare) May 7, 2018

A truly fantastic Twitter thread

A thread of Chinese internet nicknames for NBA players.



China is crazy for the NBA, but official sources use boring phonetic transcriptions, failing to take advantage of Chinese characters having both sound and meaning. Chinese netizens have "improved" on these official names. — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018

Just like his dad

Wow!! Vlad Jr. did it again. Second home run of the night, this one off the hotel! 💪🏨 https://t.co/XV4W7L4U70 pic.twitter.com/j5ImMhl8uq — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) May 8, 2018

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is currently lighting up Double A, less than two months after turning 19. He’s batting .398 and had two home runs last night, including this one off of a hotel.

Not for the faint of heart

Get out of the way, ref

It’s not what it looks like

“How green is your light, J.R.?”



“Very green ... but not as green as that green im gonna hit tomorrow.”



...Bye. pic.twitter.com/pT4PtmzlaF — J.R.ob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 8, 2018

....it was about golf. But, I knew as soon as he said it where it was going on the ole twitter machine. https://t.co/h5H88NaR7i — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 8, 2018

Look at Gosling’s reaction

Meanwhile, in local news

A good song

