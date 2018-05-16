Is it Yanny or Laurel? Sports Twitter weighs in on the latest Internet debate.
If you've been on the Internet at all over the last few days, you've surely come across the latest viral sensation that's divided the nation: this tweet, featuring a robotic voice that says some word.
What word is it?
We have no idea, and the Detroit Tigers have no idea.
Naturally, people on Twitter have thoughts about this new debate, so we scoured the depths of Sports Twitter to bring you the highlights. Enjoy.
Carolina Panthers
But for real...— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2018
Yanny or Laurel? pic.twitter.com/3ekJ9JxAOH
The Yanny vs. Laurel debate has been settled. Or not. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/nnW2VPlKaU— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 16, 2018
#Yanny or #Laurel?— Maryland Women's Lax (@MarylandWLax) May 16, 2018
You know Caroline Steele and Megan Taylor had to weigh in... pic.twitter.com/O8jrANbUf7
WWE (ft. The Rock)
#Yanny vs. #Laurel: What does @TheRock think? pic.twitter.com/Lo88YFNqOu— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 16, 2018
Baseball Hall of Fame
When someone says they hear #Laurel#TeamYanny pic.twitter.com/IOwRxZGjFj— Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 16, 2018
NFL Films
We're officially questioning where we're working... 🤯🤔#Yanny #Laurel pic.twitter.com/4roG1iRXTN— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 16, 2018
Toronto Blue Jays
Let’s settle this #BlueJays fans, what do you hear?!? #Laurel #Yanny pic.twitter.com/Yykc2AZ48c— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 16, 2018
Kansas City Chiefs
Some hear #laurel. Some hear #yanni. We hear...🗣#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9KRSziXd8J— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2018
NBC Sports Cubs
How we feel about this #Yanny or #Laurel debate rn: pic.twitter.com/XecS3Iqe1i— Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) May 16, 2018
MLB The Show
Never in MLB history has there ever been a player whose name was either #Laurel or #Yanny. (We checked!)— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 16, 2018
Ottawa Redblacks
Ok, #RNation.— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 16, 2018
Let's end this debate NOW.
What do you hear 🤔#Yanny #Laurel pic.twitter.com/LXwxdsALz5
Ryan Switzer
My wife heard yanny. I hear laurel. How is it possible that people can hear one word or the other? What’s the science behind that? https://t.co/hUOE7sla7L— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) May 15, 2018
NBC Sports Bulls
#Laurel or #Yanny? We hear Lauri. Because we always hear Lauri. pic.twitter.com/OjRQVkjGq2— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) May 16, 2018
James Duthie
Really been impressed by Lightning forward Laurel Gourde.— James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) May 16, 2018
Colorado Rockies
yanny— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 16, 2018
Philadelphia 76ers
Not hearing Yanny or Laurel... 🔊✋🏻👂🏻 pic.twitter.com/IP8ys7wdPv— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 16, 2018
NBC Sports Celtics
“Yanny” or “Laurel”— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 16, 2018
What does LeBron hear? 👂🤔 pic.twitter.com/4qvZNqpHqZ
USA Water Polo
What happens to you when you think it's Yanny...#Laurel pic.twitter.com/lH7seUo4Ao— USA Water Polo (@USAWP) May 16, 2018
Jemele Hill
Was the crowd chanting Yanny or Laurel at JR Smith?— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 16, 2018
Ben Verlander
If you hear anything other than “Laurel” then I’m convinced you are a liar. There. I said it.— Ben Verlander (@Verly32) May 16, 2018
Cut4
When you're not sure if it's Laurel or Yanny pic.twitter.com/PuxZzzxfHU— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 15, 2018
Clearly it's up for debate, so you decide whether it's Laurel or Yanny, or just a complete waste of time.