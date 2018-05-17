Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Golden Knights Raise the Bar Again With Elaborate Intro Performance

The Golden Knights need to advance to the Stanley Cup Final just so we can see what kind of intro they have planned. 

By Dan Gartland
May 17, 2018

The Golden Knights are so perfectly Vegas

One of the reasons hockey has been so successful in Las Vegas is that the team has made its brand of hockey fit the city’s identity. Vegas is a town of glitz and glamour, where excessive theatricality is commonplace and the Golden Knights’ intros before playoff series fit that mold

Last night’s display included the heroic knight slicing a jet clean in half.

They had similar performances before each home game of the first and second round. 

The Knights need to advance to the Stanley Cup Final just so we can see what kind of intro they have planned. 

Bartolo Colon remains delightful

Two things about this video are true: 1. Bartolo Colon got hit in the stomach with a line drive and stopped dead; 2. He made a really good play. Just getting his feet square and in position to make a good throw when the ball bounces off him is impressive. But yes, it is also hilarious that he took a screamer off his gut and felt no ill effects. And, because this is Bartolo, he had a great sense of humor about it. 

“The important thing is we won the game and I was able to get the out,” Colon told reporters after the game. “He got me on the side. It was not in the middle. And I have a big belly so I can [handle] it.”

So it won’t be a sweep

I feel like I should make some mention of the Warriors-Rockets game from last night, even though Houston won easily. Steph Curry didn’t look fully healthy as he continues to heal from a knee injury, and even though Steve Kerr laughed off questions about Curry’s health, you have to be at least a little concerned.

The Warriors rolled in Game 1, leading some to wonder if this would be a pretty easy series for them. If Curry isn’t himself, Golden State could really be in trouble.

It’s not as though Houston’s stars were their usual selves, either. James Harden and Chris Paul were a combined 4-of-20 from three, but the Rockets got big performances from P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon, which is what makes this a little scary for the Warriors. 

Bits & Pieces

An Illinois woman thought she found a stray puppy and brought it to the vet. It was a coyote. ... This photo of Nick Foles and his daughter after the Super Bowl was chosen as photo of the year by the Hall of Fame. ... Hippos sometimes poop so much it kills all the fish in the river. ... I don’t want to spoil the twist in this kidnapping story but you should read it. ... These high schoolers in Wisconsin had a senior prank so creative even the cops gave props. ... Italian soccer icon Gianluigi Buffon is leaving Juventus but isn’t yet set on retiring. ... Flight attendants asked if there was a doctor on the plane and the U.S. Surgeon General just happened to be there.

Sorry for the convenience

For those of you who don’t get the reference:

Draft picks can’t fly first class?

What a pair of saves!

I thought his identity was supposed to be a secret

Take notes, Marchand. This is how you annoy a player without being a jerk.

As dirty a hit as you’ll ever see

This is from a college football game in Japan, where the coach of the red team reportedly told his players to commit penalties. (The coach denies it.) Three of the team’s preseason games have been canceled as a result. 

It takes a lot of work to get Gerald Green’s hair looking like that

This has to be staged, right? 

A good song

Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning. for Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)