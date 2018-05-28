Find Pops the perfect present with our guide to the coolest gifts and gadgets on the market right now, from the latest electronics for the tech-obsessed dad, to upgraded tools for tailgating, to stylish threads and accessories and much more.

Scotch-infused toothpicks

Courtesy of Fanatics

What's more satisfying than gnawing on a sharp piece of wood on the porch after a juicy steak? Gnawing on a sharp piece of wood soaked in whiskey.

Buy it: uncommongoods.com, $36

Sleepscore Max sleep improvement system

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

This device analyzes sleep quality and quantity without contact, meaning pops can get a better night’s sleep without wearing anything by placing the monitor on his nightstand. Through a smartphone app, it gives daily tips for a more restful night.

Buy it: williams-sonoma.com, $149

OAKLEY LATCH SUNGLASSES

Courtesy of Oakley

These sleek polarized shades come with a feature that allows them to clip securely to the collar of his shirt.

Buy it: oakley.com, $133

Ralph Lauren Polo Ultra Blue fragrance

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

MMA fighter Luke Rockhold is the newest face of this citrusy, summer-ready cologne made for the sporty yet sophisticated dad.

Buy it: macys.com, $86

YETI RAMBLER COLSTER

Courtesy of Yeti

This koozie on steroids will keep hands dry and bottles and cans cold for hours—and can be customized.

Buy it: dickssportinggoods.com, $24.99

THE VERY EMBARRASSING BOOK OF DAD JOKES

Courtesy of Amazon

What's the richest country in the world? Ireland, because its capital is always Dublin. Why did the banana go to the doctor? Because he wasn't peeling very well. Yep, get these gems and oh so much more.

Buy it: amazon.com, $11.94

TRX HOME2

Courtesy of TRX

Help him fight off dad bod with this training set—essentially a portable gym. It's perfect for the fit (or at least trying to be fit) dad on the go.

Buy it: trxtraining.com, $149.95

Closca Fuga Foldable Helmet

Courtesy of Closca

For the dad who bikes to and from work. This minimalist helmet is completely collapsible for easy storage, plus it features a hidden ventilation system and a chip to connect to dad’s smartphone.

Buy it: ahalife.com, $140

Samsung HW-N450 Sound Bar

Courtesy of Samsung

Four speakers featuring a wireless 130W subwoofer are perfect for watching the game or a movie. The added bonus? It also has Bluetooth music streaming, so dad can connect his device and play his favorite tunes.

Buy it: samsung.com, $200

RAEN Barolo Sunglasses

Courtesy of Raen

This classic, versatile silhouette will instantly upgrade dad’s style game. Plus, these shades are so lightweight and comfortable, he’ll never want to take them off.

Buy it: raen.com, $210

NFL Engraved Beer Set

Courtesy of Fanatics

This special gift for the dedicated fan includes an acacia storage box, two 12oz. pilsner glasses, two cork coasters and a bottle opener, all engraved with the logo of his favorite team.

Buy it: fanatics.com, $100

NVIDIA SHIELD

Courtesy of Nvidia

Built for the Google-connected lifestyle, this streaming media player lets you control all of your entertainment with your voice. It delivers content in full 4K and you can tap into the Google Assistant to answer questions, find movies and TV shows, play music and more.

Buy it: amazon.com, $199

G/FORE CIRCLE G'S CAP

Courtesy of G Fore

Note to Phil Mickelson: Playing golf in a long-sleeve, button-down dress shirt isn't trendsetting. For the truly hip golfing dad, check out this brand, which combines style with sport.

Buy it: gfore.com, $35

Mizuno BR-D4C Cart golf bag

Courtesy of Mizuno

For the dad who loves to golf and use a cart. This bag provides lots of storage space for all of his needs while on the course, with 11 pockets for balls, tees, drinks, electronics, clothes and more.

Buy it: mizuno.com, $200

The North Face Flight Better Than Naked Short-Sleeve Tee

Courtesy of The North Face

Designed with endurance runners in mind, this t-shirt is durable, quick-drying and odor-resistant. And, as the name suggests, it feels better than going shirtless.

Buy it: thenorthface.com, $50