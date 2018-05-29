1. Obvioulsy, it's not a surprise the Warriors are huge favorites against the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but the series line is probably even higher than you'd expect. The Westgate Super Book in Las Vegas has Golden State at -1000 (Cleveland +650) for the series. This is the biggest series line since the Internet started keeping track of these things in 2002. The Warriors are -12 in Game 1 on Thursday.

2. Two great things from the Warriors' win over the Rockets last night had nothing to do with what took place on the court. First, was David Aldridge's reaction to Steve Kerr's in-game interview after the first quarter (in which Kerr turned out to be dead on.)

"I saw one of the worst quarters of basketball we've ever played."



Steve Kerr keeping it real with @daldridgetnt after Q1 pic.twitter.com/wgl9CTnGu2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2018

Second, was the Rockets' P.A. announcer announcing the Warriors' starting lineup as if he was at a funeral.

The way the Rockets PA announcer announced the Warriors starters was hilarious, especially Steve Kerr 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wbD26ON8hU — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) May 29, 2018

3. Twitter gets things done.

4. "Hold my beer" jokes on Twitter are played out and usually awful, but this one was very solid.

This machine can produce 300 bricks a minute pic.twitter.com/qh7zxQoMVc — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 19, 2017

5. When I last left you on Friday before the long weekend, I wrote about all of the wonderful things Eagles defensive end Chris Long does away from the field. The focus was on Long's charity work only, so I didn't mention that he also uses Twitter better than most people. That brings me to last night when Long, who is an NHL fan, decided to throw out a sarastic tweet that got many people all riled up.

I see some ppl saying “turn on the Stanley Cup.” Guys take too many breaks in hockey. Shift changes constantly. For instance, last night,, Lebron played the entire game. I’d rather watch the grinders. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 29, 2018

Watching my mentions pic.twitter.com/AYyHn6gG6l — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 29, 2018

I gotta stop with the hockey trolling. I can’t risk someone going out in the world thinking I’m serious. But these mentions... pic.twitter.com/67AdhdRzLz — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 29, 2018

One of these days I’m gonna be strolling through Manitoba and I’m gonna randomly get jumped over an old hockey tweet that six big ass oil workers didn’t realize was a joke. I’ll be laid up in a free ER, full body cast and everything right back at it. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 29, 2018

Yes, a website actually thought Long was serious and wrote a whole story ripping him about his tweet.

6. This is pretty cool if you're a current WWE fan. On Monday Night Raw last night, they did a bit featuring a "B-Team BBQ." Someone on Reddit got his/her hands on the script for the segment and you can check it out here while you follow along with the skit below.

7. If any of my fellow Howard Stern fans did not see this over the holiday weekend, make sure you check it out ASAP.

8. The voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, is the guest on the latest SI Media Podcast. Sterling, who has not missed one single game since getting the job in 1989, talks about his longevity, his philosphy for broadcasting, how he preps for games, what he thinks of his very vocal critics, his famous home run calls, his age, new media and techology, the Kardashian sisters, music, his favorite adult beverage and much, much more. Even if you're not a Yankees fan, you should listen to this strictly for entertainment value. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

9. RANDOM CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since Starbucks is in the news today, let's remember this fantastic scene.

IN CLOSING: Warriors in 4.