Traina Thoughts: Cavs Over Warriors Would Be the Biggest Upset in NBA History

The Golden State Warriors are enormous favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

By Jimmy Traina
May 29, 2018

1. Obvioulsy, it's not a surprise the Warriors are huge favorites against the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but the series line is probably even higher than you'd expect. The Westgate Super Book in Las Vegas has Golden State at -1000 (Cleveland +650) for the series. This is the biggest series line since the Internet started keeping track of these things in 2002. The Warriors are -12 in Game 1 on Thursday.

2. Two great things from the Warriors' win over the Rockets last night had nothing to do with what took place on the court. First, was David Aldridge's reaction to Steve Kerr's in-game interview after the first quarter (in which Kerr turned out to be dead on.)

Second, was the Rockets' P.A. announcer announcing the Warriors' starting lineup as if he was at a funeral.

3. Twitter gets things done.

4. "Hold my beer" jokes on Twitter are played out and usually awful, but this one was very solid.

5. When I last left you on Friday before the long weekend, I wrote about all of the wonderful things Eagles defensive end Chris Long does away from the field. The focus was on Long's charity work only, so I didn't mention that he also uses Twitter better than most people. That brings me to last night when Long, who is an NHL fan, decided to throw out a sarastic tweet that got many people all riled up.

Yes, a website actually thought Long was serious and wrote a whole story ripping him about his tweet.

6. This is pretty cool if you're a current WWE fan. On Monday Night Raw last night, they did a bit featuring a "B-Team BBQ." Someone on Reddit got his/her hands on the script for the segment and you can check it out here while you follow along with the skit below.

7. If any of my fellow Howard Stern fans did not see this over the holiday weekend, make sure you check it out ASAP. 

8. The voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, is the guest on the latest SI Media Podcast. Sterling, who has not missed one single game since getting the job in 1989, talks about his longevity, his philosphy for broadcasting, how he preps for games, what he thinks of his very vocal critics, his famous home run calls, his age, new media and techology, the Kardashian sisters, music, his favorite adult beverage and much, much more. Even if you're not a Yankees fan, you should listen to this strictly for entertainment value. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

9. RANDOM CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since Starbucks is in the news today, let's remember this fantastic scene.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Warriors in 4.

