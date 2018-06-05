History was made in Delaware on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET, when the state's first legal sports bet was placed.

Governor John Carney did the honors at Dover Downs and he went with a big underdog. Carney put $10 on the Phillies at +200 to beat the Cubs in Wrigley on Tuesday night. The governor, like many people, though, need to learn the proper way to place a bet at a window. You're not supposed to say the team, you're supposed to give the wager number.

Delaware governor @JohnCarney makes Delaware’s first legal sports wager — a $10 bet on the Phillies money line to beat the Cubs tonight. pic.twitter.com/GTXA2fYuMq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 5, 2018

The board at Dover Downs filled up with an array of lines several hours earlier.

Full blown sports betting begins outside Nevada with 3 Delaware casinos taking wagers starting at 1:30pm. Governor John Carney to make the first bet at Dover Downs. pic.twitter.com/P1EIQsotOu — David Madden (@DavidMadden1060) June 5, 2018

Wagers were also being placed Delaware Park.

The scene at @delawarepark as single-game betting opened in Delaware. pic.twitter.com/olW4LdIRub — Matthew Waters (@FantiniMatt) June 5, 2018

I got to place the first legal sports bet in Delaware at @delawarepark. I bet on Eagles to repeat and $10 on Rockies to beat Reds tonight. pic.twitter.com/4Ypv4AGqyV — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) June 5, 2018

New Jersey is expected to join Delaware (and Las Vegas, of course) in offering legalized sports betting later this week.