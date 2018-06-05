Sports Betting Is Now Legal In Delaware And The First Wager Has Been Placed

Sports betting is now legal in Delaware, and governor John Carney has action on an MLB game tonight.

By Jimmy Traina
June 05, 2018

History was made in Delaware on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET, when the state's first legal sports bet was placed.

Governor John Carney did the honors at Dover Downs and he went with a big underdog. Carney put $10 on the Phillies at +200 to beat the Cubs in Wrigley on Tuesday night. The governor, like many people, though, need to learn the proper way to place a bet at a window. You're not supposed to say the team, you're supposed to give the wager number.

The board at Dover Downs filled up with an array of lines several hours earlier.

Wagers were also being placed Delaware Park.

New Jersey is expected to join Delaware (and Las Vegas, of course) in offering legalized sports betting later this week.

