Las Vegas and Delaware officially have company as states that offer legalized sports betting.

At 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, New Jersey began taking wagers at Monmouth Park and the Borgata.

Jersey govenor Phil Murphy was first at the Monmouth Park window and placed two bets.

WATCH: @govmurphy places the first legal sports bet in New Jersey at Monmouth Park, wagering $20 that Germany will win the #WorldCup and $20 that the @njdevils will win next year's Stanley Cup https://t.co/ucfvrWUsTs #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/UNYzYRXCXB — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 14, 2018

After Murphy got his action, the large crowd did its thing.

New Jersey opens legalized sports gambling at Monmouth Park https://t.co/ZQnnxQUpdn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2018

It didn't take long for the book to pay out, either, with someone winning a first-goal prop bet on today's Russia-Saudi Arabia World Cup match.

First winning sports bet cashed at the Monmouth Park Sports Book by William Hill! pic.twitter.com/mnp0YpLhPD — Monmouth Park (@MonmouthPark) June 14, 2018

Meanwhile, over at the Borgata Hotel and Casino, NBA legend, Julius Erving was first to do the honors on the first bet. Dr. J. went with the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

Dr J bets on @Eagles to repeat as Super Bowl champs @BorgataAC pic.twitter.com/r8Zap61yLc — David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) June 14, 2018

It’s a bet! The legendary Julius Erving aka Dr. J places the first sports bet in Atlantic City history on the @Eagles to have a repeat win in the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/vqgblglMsn — Alexis Johnson (@alexisjreports) June 14, 2018

It is expected that West Virigina will have legalized sports betting by the end of June, with Mississippi not far behind.