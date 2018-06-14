New Jersey Bets: Legalized Sports Wagering Comes To The Garden State

New Jersey was open for sports betting business on Thursday and Dr. J bet the Eagles to repeat.

By Jimmy Traina
June 14, 2018

Las Vegas and Delaware officially have company as states that offer legalized sports betting.

At 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, New Jersey began taking wagers at Monmouth Park and the Borgata.

Jersey govenor Phil Murphy was first at the Monmouth Park window and placed two bets.

After Murphy got his action, the large crowd did its thing.

It didn't take long for the book to pay out, either, with someone winning a first-goal prop bet on today's Russia-Saudi Arabia World Cup match.

Meanwhile, over at the Borgata Hotel and Casino, NBA legend, Julius Erving was first to do the honors on the first bet. Dr. J. went with the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

It is expected that West Virigina will have legalized sports betting by the end of June, with Mississippi not far behind.

