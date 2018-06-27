South Korea's 2-0 win over defending champion Germany cemented Mexico's spot in the round of 16. Mexican fans quickly erased El Tri's 3–0 loss to Sweden from their minds and celebrated outside of the stadium. They lifted some South Korean fans in the air and paraded others to show their thanks for the World Cup assist.

The gratitude did not stop outside the stadium. Aeroméxico tweeted that it is now offering a 20% off discount on flights from Mexico to South Korea.

This marked the first time in history that Germany failed to make it out of the group stage.

Mexico is set to play Brazil in the next round on Monday.