Despite falling to Sweden by a three goal deficit, Mexico managed to stay alive and advanced to the knockout stage thanks to South Korea's shocking win against defending champion Germany.

Mexican fans held their breath as the other match held a tie score until the final minutes of the game, when VAR confirmed Kim Young-Gwon's goal was in fact onside.

Mexico fans are going wild at Avaya stadium as they watch the Korea vs Germany #WorldCup match. #Copa2018 pic.twitter.com/zXKg471k51 — Jennifer Gonzalez (@JennieGonzMedia) June 27, 2018

South Korean secured their victory (and Mexico's advancement) a few minutes later by capitalizing on an empty net.

Mexico fans became South Korea fans on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/s68RxJWesq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 27, 2018

Mexican fans had no problem showing their gratitude to South Korean fans. They were all smiles outside of the stadium as they joyfully lifted up a proud South Korean man.

The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/9gG7V9wtOd — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 27, 2018

Looking ahead to the round of 16, Mexico has a strong chance of facing Brazil if they finish at the top of Group E.