WATCH: Mexico Fans Celebrate, Thank South Korean Fans for World Cup Assist

Mexican fans lifted a South Korean fan after the team's win over Germany lands them a spot in the knockout stage.

By Heather Boehm
June 27, 2018

Despite falling to Sweden by a three goal deficit, Mexico managed to stay alive and advanced to the knockout stage thanks to South Korea's shocking win against defending champion Germany.

Mexican fans held their breath as the other match held a tie score until the final minutes of the game, when VAR confirmed Kim Young-Gwon's goal was in fact onside.

South Korean secured their victory (and Mexico's advancement) a few minutes later by capitalizing on an empty net.  

Mexican fans had no problem showing their gratitude to South Korean fans. They were all smiles outside of the stadium as they joyfully lifted up a proud South Korean man. 

Looking ahead to the round of 16, Mexico has a strong chance of facing Brazil if they finish at the top of Group E.

