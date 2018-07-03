1. Here's a great story you might have missed during the LeBron James madness Sunday night and Monday morning.

Chrissy Teigen, who many SI readers know well, jumped into the LeBron rumor game many hours before he signed with the Lakers by claiming she saw him at an embrodiery shop getting his new L.A. jersey.

Ok got him leaving the basketball jersey embroidery shop. This is downtown LA pic.twitter.com/fMhrjFJKgz — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

The awful MS Paint-like writing/arrow was an excellent touch. In fact, despite the absurdity of claiming LeBron was frequenting an embrodery shop, Teigen sold her story so well, a bunch of media outlets (although, we're using that term loosely here for a couple of these) fully bought what she was selling and gave her credit for breaking the story after James agreed to become a member of the Purple and Gold.

Find out how Chrissy Teigen was among the first to know Lebron was going to the #Lakers! https://t.co/cm96HJKS0d — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) July 2, 2018

Chrissy Teigen Accurately Predicted LeBron James Joining the Lakers, Is a Legend https://t.co/9YFzDDWyhj pic.twitter.com/kee1ZCztMz — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 2, 2018

Please consider this tweet a formal request for @chrissyteigen to join the FBI 🔎 https://t.co/CGWf8P4RKX — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) July 2, 2018

2. CHECK THE DATE OF THIS TWEET!!!

Cousins/Steph/Durant to open up the new SF arena gon be crazy. RT @DannyLeroux: I am beyond ready to see DeMarcus Cousins on a good team. — Andy Liu (@AndyKHLiu) April 4, 2015

3. Knicks center Enes Kanter was very salty after the Warriors landed Boogie Cousins last night. He took direct aim at commissioner Adam Silver while also literally lighting the NBA on fire in what appeared to be a message about competitive balance.

Mood: All around the League 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ivPzSEGOI8 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 3, 2018

Adam Silver has agreed to a Mid Level Extension with the Golden State, league sources tell ME. 💣😂 pic.twitter.com/G9uAcVcg6w — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 3, 2018

4. The best thing you will see all day is this video that has a golf announcer calling a soccer match and a soccer announcer calling a golf shot.

If golf and soccer switched announcers... pic.twitter.com/W0qr4n3GWx — John Crist (@johnbcrist) July 2, 2018

5. Judging by what his home life is like in this one-minute clip of a new reality show starring his wife, Kristen Cavallari, Jay Cutler will be back in the NFL in no time.

Who knows if Jay is 100% done with football 🤷 But he better be 100% ready for boss babe @KristinCav! 💪 #VeryCavallari https://t.co/nWDZbtAbAJ pic.twitter.com/zZROyv40Kb — Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) July 3, 2018

6. And just like that, it's over.

We're LIVE in Cleveland where the iconic LeBron James banner is being taken down https://t.co/g93aSvQf7a — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 3, 2018

7. On Wednesday, July 4, the voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, turns 80 years old. Sterling has not missed one inning of a Yankee game since 1989. He appeared on the SI Media Podcast last month and discussed his longevitiy, his love of the job, how he deals with critics, his daily routine and much more. Listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Traina Thoughts will be back on Monday, but a new SI Media Podcast will legendary wrestling figure, Jim Cornette, drops on Thursday morning. Follow me on Twitter to get the link.