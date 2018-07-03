Traina Thoughts: Chrissy Teigen's Fake LeBron James Scoop Leads To Embarrassing Media Coverage

Chrissy Teigen tweeted a made up LeBron James scoop and several outlets ran with it.

By Jimmy Traina
July 03, 2018

1. Here's a great story you might have missed during the LeBron James madness Sunday night and Monday morning.

Chrissy Teigen, who many SI readers know well, jumped into the LeBron rumor game many hours before he signed with the Lakers by claiming she saw him at an embrodiery shop getting his new L.A. jersey.


The awful MS Paint-like writing/arrow was an excellent touch. In fact, despite the absurdity of claiming LeBron was frequenting an embrodery shop, Teigen sold her story so well, a bunch of media outlets (although, we're using that term loosely here for a couple of these) fully bought what she was selling and gave her credit for breaking the story after James agreed to become a member of the Purple and Gold.





2. CHECK THE DATE OF THIS TWEET!!! 

3. Knicks center Enes Kanter was very salty after the Warriors landed Boogie Cousins last night. He took direct aim at commissioner Adam Silver while also literally lighting the NBA on fire in what appeared to be a message about competitive balance.


4. The best thing you will see all day is this video that has a golf announcer calling a soccer match and a soccer announcer calling a golf shot.

5. Judging by what his home life is like in this one-minute clip of a new reality show starring his wife, Kristen Cavallari, Jay Cutler will be back in the NFL in no time.

6. And just like that, it's over.

7. On Wednesday, July 4, the voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, turns 80 years old. Sterling has not missed one inning of a Yankee game since 1989. He appeared on the SI Media Podcast last month and discussed his longevitiy, his love of the job, how he deals with critics, his daily routine and much more. Listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Traina Thoughts will be back on Monday, but a new SI Media Podcast will legendary wrestling figure, Jim Cornette, drops on Thursday morning. Follow me on Twitter to get the link.

