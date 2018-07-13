Velvet Milkman is Murray State's New Interim AD and the Best Name in Sports

Murray State's new interim AD has one of the best names in sports.

By Jenna West
July 13, 2018

Murray State just gave the sports world it's new favorite name.

After a reporter tweeted that Murray State's athletic director, Allen Ward, was resigning, everyone's attention was quickly drawn to the name of the interim AD: Velvet Milkman. Some confusion erupted on Twitter because the photo attached to the tweet was of a man, presumably, Milkman.

Plot twist. The photo was of Ward, and Milkman is actually a Milkwoman.

Meet Velvet Milkman. She's coached the university's women's golf team for 25 years after starting the program in 1993.

Milkman has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year 12 times and led the Racers to 11 team titles. The Racers also have five appearances in the NCAA Regionals, most recently in 2018. Milkman played golf while earning her bachelor's degree at Alabama.

But don't worry, there is a Milkman in this story after all. The new interim AD is married to Martin Milkman, an economics professor at Murray State.

