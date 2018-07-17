1. Ratings were down. It’s never been worse to attend games in person. The CTE controversy only gets scarier each day. The host of Celebrity Apprentice has launched a war on the league. The anthem controversy rages on. Colin Kaepernick has been blackballed. The commissioner has no clue what he’s doing when it comes to suspensions.

But guess what? NFL owners still print money.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, the NFL handed out more than $8 billion in national revenue in 2017, with each club netting $255 million. That is a 4.9% increase from the previous season.

Despite all the noise, and some even foolishly predicting the NBA will overtake the NFL in terms of popularity in the United States, football in this country cannot be stopped. And it's only going to increase with legalized sports betting.

2. Last week, Orioles shortstop Manny Machado liked an Instagram photo that had him in a Yankees jersey. Last night, Machado's young nephew got on the Bronx Bombers' bandwagon, as well.

Manny Machado's nephew would like to see him play for the...Yankees pic.twitter.com/WA5ouoIPdY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2018

3. Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola and girlfriend Olivia Culpo like to make out in restaurants, according to Page Six. The best part of the story, though, is Amendola's rep actually being contacted for a comment on the story and saying, "This is not accurate," as if this was something important.

4. I have no idea if this is true, but I sure hope it is.

The Raiders will have a new but familiar voice calling games. Legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger is the new voice of the Raiders. — RudyMartzke2018 (@FakeRudyMartzke) July 17, 2018

5. According to Forbes the Rock took in $124 million last year making movies. But as you'll see in this interview below, he's managed to stay humble ("Jumanji was great, but I made 'Baywatch."), through it all.

True story, I heard this quote when I was 15 and thought “man if I’m ever important one day, I want to make it a point to be kind and nice”.

I don’t know if I’m “important” these days, but I can tell you that being nice and kind to people is LITERALLY the easiest thing to do. https://t.co/s0zsruPoqX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 17, 2018

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN icon Chris Berman. The man known as "Boomer" talks about how his first season in 31 years without hosting NFL Countdown went, the legacy of NFL Primetime, which he co-hosted with Tom Jackson, whether or not Primetime would work today, the various criticisms he's faced throughout his career, being told he can't use his famous nicknames by an ESPN producer and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. Yesterday I posted the Sacha Baron Cohen segment with the politicians who want 4-year-olds to be armed in schools. Showtime has released another clip from the debut episode. This one features Bernie Sanders.

IN CLOSING: Last week Bryce Harper was getting ripped to shreds for not running out a double play ground ball. Today he's being praised for winning a fake event. Sports are so weird.