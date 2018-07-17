Traina Thoughts: The NFL Isn't Even Close to Dying

National television deals lead to big increase in profits for NFL owners.

By Jimmy Traina
July 17, 2018

1. Ratings were down. It’s never been worse to attend games in person. The CTE controversy only gets scarier each day. The host of Celebrity Apprentice has launched a war on the league. The anthem controversy rages on. Colin Kaepernick has been blackballed. The commissioner has no clue what he’s doing when it comes to suspensions. 

But guess what? NFL owners still print money.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, the NFL handed out more than $8 billion in national revenue in 2017, with each club netting $255 million. That is a 4.9% increase from the previous season.

Despite all the noise, and some even foolishly predicting the NBA will overtake the NFL in terms of popularity in the United States, football in this country cannot be stopped. And it's only going to increase with legalized sports betting.

2. Last week, Orioles shortstop Manny Machado liked an Instagram photo that had him in a Yankees jersey. Last night, Machado's young nephew got on the Bronx Bombers' bandwagon, as well.

3. Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola and girlfriend Olivia Culpo like to make out in restaurants, according to Page Six. The best part of the story, though, is Amendola's rep actually being contacted for a comment on the story and saying, "This is not accurate," as if this was something important.

4. I have no idea if this is true, but I sure hope it is.

5. According to Forbes the Rock took in $124 million last year making movies. But as you'll see in this interview below, he's managed to stay humble ("Jumanji was great, but I made 'Baywatch."), through it all.

6.  This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN icon Chris Berman. The man known as "Boomer" talks about how his first season in 31 years without hosting NFL Countdown went, the legacy of NFL Primetime, which he co-hosted with Tom Jackson, whether or not Primetime would work today, the various criticisms he's faced throughout his career, being told he can't use his famous nicknames by an ESPN producer and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. Yesterday I posted the Sacha Baron Cohen segment with the politicians who want 4-year-olds to be armed in schools. Showtime has released another clip from the debut episode. This one features Bernie Sanders.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Last week Bryce Harper was getting ripped to shreds for not running out a double play ground ball. Today he's being praised for winning a fake event. Sports are so weird.

