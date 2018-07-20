The rewards of sticking by your team through thick and thin

📦 | Be sure to check the post today if you were at #All19 #watfordfc away games in 2017/18...👀 pic.twitter.com/1tzIPr9jxI — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 20, 2018

English Premier League club Watford didn’t have a great season in 2017–18, finishing 14th in the league. Things were especially bad on the road, where 13 of the Hornets’ 19 losses came.

But a select few of Watford’s most ardent supporters were there to see each and every one of those losses (plus four wins and two draws). The fans loyal enough to go to all of Watford’s 19 EPL away games—including all the way in Manchester on a cold, rainy night in January when their boys lost 3–1 to City—received a special surprise on Friday.

The club decided to reveal its new away jersey for the upcoming season by mailing it to those fans.

@watfordfc #All19 what a wonderful gesture from a wonderful club! Love WatfordFC COYHs 2018-19 bring it on! 💛🐝⚽️ @T_Deeney thank U 4my shirt pic.twitter.com/J26cHXB0ib — Beverley Johnson (@Bivels) July 20, 2018

Inside the package was a letter from the club thanking the fans for their unwavering support.

Lovely surprise from @WatfordFC this morning. A new away shirt and letter from Troy thanking me for going to all 19 away games last season. I feel a bit guilty about missing Chelsea at home (I know). But the train is already booked for Burnley #All19 pic.twitter.com/VOxFzMjQo5 — Frances Lynn (@franelynn) July 20, 2018

“Supporting the biggest clubs in the country is easy,” it read. “You don’t have to be their all the time—you can watch them on the telly and say you’re a fan. It’s different with us and that’s why we wanted you to know it matters.”

Another heroic athlete

Frustration, anger, and helplessness. It’s unbelievable how so many vulnerable people are abandoned to their deaths at sea.

Deep admiration for these I call my teammates at this time @openarms_fund pic.twitter.com/TR0KnRsrTE — Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) July 17, 2018

Earlier this week I mentioned the story of Saints defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen rescuing a man whose car plunged off a parking garage. It turns out he’s not the only U.S. athlete to save a life this week.

Marc Gasol has been volunteering with a Spanish NGO to aid in the rescue of asylum seekers lost in the Mediterranean Sea. When a boat traveling from Libya sunk in the middle of the sea, Gasol’s ship went looking for survivors. There was only one—a Cameroonian woman named Josefa—and Gasol dived into the water to save her.

“There were pieces of wood and clothes floating in the water,” Gasol told the Guardian. “Then there was that woman, with her elbows resting on a wooden beam. Her eyes were lost in the void. She was weak and in shock. She had been clinging to that piece of wood with her last bit of strength and had remained that way for 48 hours. I thought of this woman, of her strength. And I felt anger.”

