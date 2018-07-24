1. Om! All 34-year old Eric Stagno wanted to do was a little naked yoga. The New Hampshire man figured Planet Fitness was the perfect place to rip off all this clothes and get in the peaceful workout since the gym's slogan is a "judgement-free zone." However, there was a lot of judgement and an arrest made. Stagno was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct. He tried to plead his case by citing Planet Fitness's mantra and thought he was in the clear because no judging is allowed.

Naturally, this story made perfect fodder for the local news.

2. Yesterday's Traina Thoughts featured recent pictures of Texans star J.J. Watt showing off his ridiculously huge physique. When we promoted the column on Twitter, we mentioned that The Rock would be proud of J.J. taking a page from his Instagram book, which led to this exchange between the two behemoths.

Haha JJ’s a hungry beast!! Scary when you think about that level of hunger to be back on the field mixed with that level of talent 👀. We texted each other about brands of jeans that fit our quads 😂💪🏾🤦🏽‍♂️ #Quadzillas — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2018

when you peel back the curtain, you really realize that our texts aren’t nearly as glamorous as one might think 😂😂 but when a guy’s gotta find some jeans, he’s gotta find some jeans! https://t.co/XEfRwhYg2e — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 24, 2018

3. After being put on the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was able to have a laugh about the ridiculous situation.

Looking forward to traveling with the team this week pic.twitter.com/MXK8HiY4lh — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) July 23, 2018

4. Monday was a brutal day in the media world. The New York Daily News laid off more than 50% of its staff and cut its sports department from 35 people to just nine. I'm not going to get into a whole thing here about the business and newspapers, etc. But I do want to share this passionate reaction by Yankees play-by-play man and ESPN Radio host Michael Kay, a former newspaper writer, who summed up what this awful news meant.

5. The Cininnati Reds are 44-56, but play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman is a professional, so he called a game-winning hit during a meainginless July game last night as if it was Game 7 of the World Series.

DILSON! DILSON! DILSON! DILSON!



No-hit for 7 innings, the @Reds rally to win in walkoff fashion! #RedsCountry pic.twitter.com/im6CzvOiXr — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 24, 2018

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features two interviews. The show gets started with the manager of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, Gabe Kapler. Kapler discusses how working in the media at FOX Sports/FS1 has helped him deal with the media during his first year as a manager. He also discusses whether the Philly media has been what he’s expected, people wanting him fired after Opening Day, how he handles bad press, what he’s told his players about using social media, what his typical day is like, whether he’s pro or con bat flips, the one thing he’d like to see eliminated from MLB and many other topics.

Following Kapler, Chris Long of the Eagles and Kyle Long of the Bears join the show to discuss a new commercial they’re starring in, whether they want to get into media after football, being rivals and plenty more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's always fun to remember than when Stone Cold Steve Austin made his WWE debut, he did an interview with Brother Love, with Ted DiBiase as his manager—and he had hair.

IN CLOSING: Confession: I'm a Yankees fan and I don't hate Gary Sanchez.