K2, in the Himalayas on the Pakistan-China border, is not as tall as Mount Everest, but it is far more dangerous. Many more people die attempting to summit K2 than they do on Everest. More than 4,000 people have climbed Everest, compared to the less than 350 who have reached the peak of K2.

So when Polish daredevil Andrzej Bargiel reached the top of the mountain without the aid of supplementary oxygen, that was an impressive feat unto itself. That wasn’t enough for Bargiel, though. He went back down the 28,000-foot mountain on skies, the first person ever to do so. It took about seven hours.

Bargiel had tried to ski down the mountain last year but was forced to abandon the quest due to dangerous conditions.

Kiké Hernandez had a terrible night

This game seemed to be never-ending ...



Then all of a sudden, PLOUFFE! It was over.#RingTheBell | #BeBold pic.twitter.com/ziJuKNAuVN — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 25, 2018

The Dodgers ran out of relief pitchers in last night’s 16-inning marathon against the Phillies, so they brought utilityman Kiké Hernandez in to pitch in a tie game in the 16th. He got the first batter out but allowed two straight walks before giving up a walk-off homer to Trevor Plouffe.

To make things worse, Hernandez was also 0-for-7 at the plate.

“I was thinking about my AB [popped out in the 16th] on the mound,” he said after the game. “Thinking we had another game in 11 hours and how I was 0-for-7. And this was my time to redeem myself and I didn’t.”

Imagine this happening as you’re working on a no-hitter

With a no-hitter on the line going into the 7th inning, the fire alarm goes off at Great American Ball Park, causing a lengthy delay. Source of fire: Austin Gomber. 🔥🔥🔥 #STLCards pic.twitter.com/wz4mK3KITG — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 25, 2018

For the second night in a row, a Cardinals pitcher making his first career start took a no-hitter deep into the game. This time it was Austin Gomber finishing six hitless innings.

Right before the start of the seventh, though, Gomber had to contend with the ballpark’s fire alarm system. He got Scooter Gennett to fly out but allowed a single to Joey Votto right after, ending the no-hit bid.

Let’s hope he doesn’t get sent back to the minors like Daniel Poncedeleon.

Bits & Pieces

Daniel Poncedeleon got optioned back to the minors one day after pitching seven hitless innings in his MLB debut. ... There’s an obscure law in New York City that lets citizens earn $88 for tattling on drivers. ... It’s sad that you can read Lamar Odom’s name and “Hooters altercation” in the same headline and not bat an eye. ... Nick Saban came up with another name for quarterback and it sounds like he’s trying to suck all the fun out of football.

Sounds like a pretty good internship

Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema’s official title with the Patriots in 2018 is “consultant to the head coach”. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 24, 2018

Don’t you hate when this happens?

The UK National Rail Service sometimes sends me DMs because it thinks I’m a train station (?) pic.twitter.com/HehPlcEphj — David Thorpe (@Arr) July 24, 2018

Ed Davis will not stand for your slander

F*** outta here they both missed both of them. — Ed Davis (@eddavisXVII) July 24, 2018

NBA reporters can’t even escape work in Ireland

You never know who you’ll run into in Dublin, Part 2. @SteveKerr pic.twitter.com/gU6opNyy7j — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) July 24, 2018

I’d hire these guys

Arriving in style

Here's how Packers RB Ty Montgomery rolls into training camp. pic.twitter.com/LSYvY55m1W — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 24, 2018

Perfection

Awesome news for Ryan Shazier

The plan god has placed around this family is very bright. So we’re so excited to let everyone know we have a wonderful blessing coming and I can’t wait to welcome another beautiful Shazier. #shalieve #boyorgirl



Thanks @emmai_alaquiva for capturing this beautiful moment!! pic.twitter.com/LzjPQ0zkxc — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) July 24, 2018

He finished the race after this

Scary moment as Philippe Gilbert crashed while descending the Portet d’Aspet. Good news: he is back on his bike and racing. #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/iIHFsUSIim — NBCSN Cycling (@NBCSNCycling) July 24, 2018

I need more Marshawn Lynch in my life

The time @MoneyLynch stole the injury-cart... told by #BeastMode himself.



Excited to announce our new series #SameEnergy hosted by @Matt_Barnes22. Going inside the minds of the most notorious bad boys in sports history. pic.twitter.com/2qaQNkSMTg — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 24, 2018

What are the rules on blocking the plate in AAA?

Hitchhiking through Tajikistan

Denzel Washington has the best dinner parties

A good song

