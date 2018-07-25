Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Man Becomes First to Ski Down World’s Second-Highest Mountain

Andrzej Bargiel skied down from the top of K2, something no one else has done before. 

By Dan Gartland
July 25, 2018

This will make your heart race this morning

K2, in the Himalayas on the Pakistan-China border, is not as tall as Mount Everest, but it is far more dangerous. Many more people die attempting to summit K2 than they do on Everest. More than 4,000 people have climbed Everest, compared to the less than 350 who have reached the peak of K2.

So when Polish daredevil Andrzej Bargiel reached the top of the mountain without the aid of supplementary oxygen, that was an impressive feat unto itself. That wasn’t enough for Bargiel, though. He went back down the 28,000-foot mountain on skies, the first person ever to do so. It took about seven hours.

Bargiel had tried to ski down the mountain last year but was forced to abandon the quest due to dangerous conditions.

Kiké Hernandez had a terrible night

The Dodgers ran out of relief pitchers in last night’s 16-inning marathon against the Phillies, so they brought utilityman Kiké Hernandez in to pitch in a tie game in the 16th. He got the first batter out but allowed two straight walks before giving up a walk-off homer to Trevor Plouffe.

To make things worse, Hernandez was also 0-for-7 at the plate.

“I was thinking about my AB [popped out in the 16th] on the mound,” he said after the game. “Thinking we had another game in 11 hours and how I was 0-for-7. And this was my time to redeem myself and I didn’t.”

Imagine this happening as you’re working on a no-hitter

For the second night in a row, a Cardinals pitcher making his first career start took a no-hitter deep into the game. This time it was Austin Gomber finishing six hitless innings.

Right before the start of the seventh, though, Gomber had to contend with the ballpark’s fire alarm system. He got Scooter Gennett to fly out but allowed a single to Joey Votto right after, ending the no-hit bid.

Let’s hope he doesn’t get sent back to the minors like Daniel Poncedeleon.

Bits & Pieces

Daniel Poncedeleon got optioned back to the minors one day after pitching seven hitless innings in his MLB debut. ... There’s an obscure law in New York City that lets citizens earn $88 for tattling on drivers. ... It’s sad that you can read Lamar Odom’s name and “Hooters altercation” in the same headline and not bat an eye. ... Nick Saban came up with another name for quarterback and it sounds like he’s trying to suck all the fun out of football.

Sounds like a pretty good internship

Don’t you hate when this happens?

Ed Davis will not stand for your slander

NBA reporters can’t even escape work in Ireland

I’d hire these guys

Arriving in style

Perfection

Accidentally broke my roommate's Gob glass... But it landed hilariously. from r/arresteddevelopment

Awesome news for Ryan Shazier

He finished the race after this

I need more Marshawn Lynch in my life

What are the rules on blocking the plate in AAA?

Hitchhiking through Tajikistan

Denzel Washington has the best dinner parties

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter.

