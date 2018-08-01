Traina Thoughts: The Draymond Green-Tristan Thompson Fight Story Was Made For Twitter

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Twitter goes into frenzy after finding out Tristan Thompson punched Draymond Green.

August 01, 2018

1. So, apparently Tristan Thompson went up to Draymond Green at LeBron James' exclusive post-ESPY's party two weeks ago and punched him -- twice. Supposedly there's no video of the incident because phones were not allowed, so who knows whether all the details of this tale are true, but in the case of Twitter, nobody cares about that. It's all about having fun with this absurd story. And Twitter did not disappoint in assessing this situation and being 100 percent real about what all this means.

















2. "Blake, good luck in Detroit ... you know what, I think you're just white enough not to get shot by the cops. But, be careful because you're now the worst shooter in the most violent city in America." The upcoming "Roast Battle" between Blake Griffin and Jeffrey Ross, airing on Comedy Central next Tuesday, sounds like it's going to be vicious and great.

3. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata has very impressive pipes.

4. White Sox prospect Michael Kopech pulled off one of the best plays you'll ever seen from a pitcher last night.

5. Instead of writing out my thoughts, I'm going to be lazy and just post my tweets about another ridiculous case of baseball being stuck in the stone ages.

Here are the ridiculous comments made by Nats GM Mike Rizzo this morning.

6. I'm no doctor, but this seems like a problem.

7. Recent SI Media Podcast have had something for everyone. Please give them a listen and leave a review if you can. It helps a lot.

- Jenn Sterger on the ups and downs of the past several years.

- Phillies manager Gabe Kapler on how he deals with the media.

- ESPN icon, Chris Berman on his stories career.

- Wrestling legend and one of the greatest talker ever, James Cornette, on all things wrestling.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Urban Meyer's gotta go.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)