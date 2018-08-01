1. So, apparently Tristan Thompson went up to Draymond Green at LeBron James' exclusive post-ESPY's party two weeks ago and punched him -- twice. Supposedly there's no video of the incident because phones were not allowed, so who knows whether all the details of this tale are true, but in the case of Twitter, nobody cares about that. It's all about having fun with this absurd story. And Twitter did not disappoint in assessing this situation and being 100 percent real about what all this means.

So Tristan Thompson did 2 things all Americans dream of: cheated on a Kardashian and punched Draymond Green in his Donkey face. 🐐 status confirmed!!! — 6’7-Eleven Inches (@LeBandzJames1) July 31, 2018

When Tristan Thompson saw Draymond in the club pic.twitter.com/WecmpVeApJ — All Def (@AllDef) July 31, 2018

Tristan punched Draymond in the face at the club?! Get his banner up on the Sherwin Williams building, throw him a parade, build him a statute, retire his jersey immediately. #AmericasHero — RORO (@RoRoBoom) July 31, 2018

Draymond apologizing is the least believable thing in that story.



The most believable thing in that story is Tristan Thompson punching a human in the face and them not falling down. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) July 31, 2018

Tristan Thompson deserves to be inducted to the HOF for being the first person to finally call Draymond out on his bullshit and smack him around a little bit — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) July 31, 2018

Tristan totally fed up with Draymond#NBApic.twitter.com/k3Lv8odnRC — King Kyrie 🌎 (@Irvington99) August 1, 2018

couple important stats just coming in, folks:

-LeBron James is the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double in the Finals AND open a school

-Tristan Thompson is the only player in NBA history to win an NBA championship AND punch Draymond Green in the face — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) July 31, 2018

Tristan Thompson punched Draymond in the face at a club? This is better than winning the title. — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) July 31, 2018

I find it hard to believe there’s no video of Tristan Thompson bodying Draymond. Someone release that I’d pay 13.50 to go see that at AMC — Steve Simmonds (@SIMMamon_bun) July 31, 2018

When Tristan Thompson saw Draymond Green at the party pic.twitter.com/A9sN3SmDWx — WrassleRap 怒りのラップ (@WrassleRap) July 31, 2018

I respect Trisitan for that. Draymond been thinking shit sweet for years now. Lebron let that shit slide, Tristan wasn't with the fake tough guy shit — Alexander (@ListenKickrocks) July 31, 2018

Wildest part of that story is “Draymond approached Tristan to apologize.” Not a soul believes that’s true. — KB (@MindOfKB) July 31, 2018

Tristan Thompson timeline:



Cheats on Khloe and gets booed by Cleveland fans



Plays solid in playoffs and gains respect back



Punches Draymond in the club and the statue is being built as we speak — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) July 31, 2018

LeBron opened an amazing school and Tristan punched Draymond.....nice little run we got going on! — IrishMac (@MacMyloyd) August 1, 2018

2. "Blake, good luck in Detroit ... you know what, I think you're just white enough not to get shot by the cops. But, be careful because you're now the worst shooter in the most violent city in America." The upcoming "Roast Battle" between Blake Griffin and Jeffrey Ross, airing on Comedy Central next Tuesday, sounds like it's going to be vicious and great.

3. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata has very impressive pipes.

4. White Sox prospect Michael Kopech pulled off one of the best plays you'll ever seen from a pitcher last night.

5. Instead of writing out my thoughts, I'm going to be lazy and just post my tweets about another ridiculous case of baseball being stuck in the stone ages.

Nationals reliever Shawn Kelley was 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 35 innings pitched this season. He got released today because he threw his glove on the mound last night. This is porn for old school baseball traditionalists. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 1, 2018

And, no, Kelley was not released because he was "showing up his manager." pic.twitter.com/uKObnTY5B0 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 1, 2018

Here are the ridiculous comments made by Nats GM Mike Rizzo this morning.

Mike Rizzo on the decision to DFA Shawn Kelley: “You’re either in or you’re in the way. He was in the way.” Called him slamming his glove “disrespect” and “selfish.” — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) August 1, 2018

6. I'm no doctor, but this seems like a problem.

Francisco Liriano's tests for a recent allergic reaction revealed he is allergic to grass, manager Ron Gardenhire said. — Jordan Horrobin (@JordanHorrobin) August 1, 2018

7. Recent SI Media Podcast have had something for everyone. Please give them a listen and leave a review if you can. It helps a lot.

- Jenn Sterger on the ups and downs of the past several years.

- Phillies manager Gabe Kapler on how he deals with the media.

- ESPN icon, Chris Berman on his stories career.

- Wrestling legend and one of the greatest talker ever, James Cornette, on all things wrestling.

