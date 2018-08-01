Reports: Tristan Thompson Punched Draymond Green at ESPYs Afterparty

Draymond Green-Tristan Thompson reportedly scuffle at LeBron's ESPY party.

By Scooby Axson
August 01, 2018

For weeks, there has been a rumor in NBA circles about a fight that took place at an ESPYs afterparty involving two well–known players.

Late Tuesday, multiple media reports identified the two players as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.

According to the Athletic, Green and Thompson attended the party hosted by LeBron James and there were no cameras or phones allowed at the event.

Which is why everyone was stunned when Thompson, according to sources, out of nowhere attacked Green. No argument. No squaring up. No taking it outside. ‘It was a sucker punch,’ said one source who attended the party. ‘But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.’

The "fight" didn't last too long as James and Warriors forward Kevin Durant intervened and broke up the altercation.

The Athletic also reported that “all involved ended up having a good time.”

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)