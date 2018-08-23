Taekwondo is not the most exciting Olympic sport. Yes, it’s a martial art, but you’ll be sorely disappointed if you come in expecting a hard-hitting fight. But this is not Olympic taekwondo.

This video comes from the opening ceremony of the annual World Taekwondo Hanmadang, where the Kukkiwon Demonstration Team wowed the crowd with a series of mind-boggling stunts.

It honestly looks at times like the people are suspended by wires like a movie stunt. The grand finale was a guy jumping 15 feet in the air to break a wooden board.

My biggest question is how they didn’t end up with a million splinters in their feet from the shattered boards.

