ESPN's Michelle Beadle Leaving 'Get Up!' For Expanded 'NBA Countdown' Role

Beadle is heading to Los Angeles to host NBA Countdown this season.

By Kaelen Jones
August 24, 2018

Michelle Beadle has extended her contract with ESPN, but will no longer co-host Get Up!, the network announced in a release Friday.

ESPN's NBA Countdown show is returning to Los Angeles after moving its production to New York last year. Beadle will serve as the show's host for a third straight season and will also be part of ESPN's new NBA post-game show, After The Buzzer. In addition, the Worldwide Leader is launching a new pregame show called NBA Courtside, a 15-minute tipoff show that will air following NBA Countdown ahead of game coverage.

The moves have led to Beadle's departure from Get Up! On Thursday, Beadle caught flak for stating on air that she doesn't watch football anymore while discussing Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer's suspension and the situation's handling by the program.

Beadle's last day with the week-day morning show—which will continue to be co-hosted by Mike Greenberg and Jalen Rosewill be on Aug. 29. In her departure, Maria Taylor, Laura Rutledge, Jen Lada, and Dianna Russini will rotate as co-hosts.

 

