1. It's been 14 years since Justin Timberlake ripped off part of Janet Jackson's shirt to expose her right breast during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII. Yet, the story never ever dies.

It really shouldn't have been that big of a story to begin with and it's even more ridiculous looking back on it now that it became such a thing. The NFL was up in arms. The FCC was up in arms. Janet Jackson fans were up in arms. And apparently, CBS President Les Moonves was very up in arms. (Can someone even be "very up in arms?" I don't think so, but let's just go with it.)

Moonves is reportedly working on a buyout right now with CBS after multiple sexual harassment accusations. Naturally, stories about Moonves's behavior are coming out and the latest from the Huffington Post reveals how angry the network head was over Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction.

According to the Huffington Post, Moonves was livid following the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show because he thought Jackson and Timberlake planned the stunt and because Jackson never apologized to him.

From the Huffington Post: "Moonves banned Jackson and Timberlake from the 2004 Grammys broadcast airing on CBS the week after the Super Bowl. But Timberlake was allowed to perform after he tearfully apologized for the incident, according to conversations Moonves had with my sources."

More: "Moonves ordered Viacom properties VH1 and MTV, and all Viacom-owned radio stations, to stop playing Jackson’s songs and music videos. The move had a huge impact on sales of her album Damita Jo, which was released in March 2004, just a month after the Super Bowl."

I'd like to write something here about Moonves really being a sleazy snake thanks to this totally over-the-top reaction if this report is true, but obviously, given the recent allegations against him we already knew this.

It really would be nice if the NFL and one of its broadcast partners would put an end to this ridiculous feud with Janet Jackson over something so old and completely unimportant. This years's Super Bowl will air on CBS. If Moonves is out at the network soon, the new president should go to the NFL and request Jackson gets this year's halftime show.

2. Joel Embiid's NFL commentary is short and sweet.

PHILLY SPECIAL LMAO🐐🐐🐐 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 7, 2018

3. Who wouldn't want to see this Tom Brady idea come to fruition?

4. The newest episode of the SI Media Podcast, with former Browns ironman offensive lineman Joe Thomas and NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, is an outstanding listen for any NFL fan. Thomas talked openly and honestly about his transition into sports media, why he thinks offensive line play is ignored during NFL broadcasts, whether he regretted retiring before he could get on Hard Knocks, the Browns quarterback situation, whether players know the point spreads of games they play in, how he lost 70 pounds, and much more.

At the 33-minute mark of the show, Brandt, who is part of the Good Morning Football cast, comes on to discuss his new show for the network, The Kyle Brandt Football Experience, which will air Fridays at 6 p.m. ET, with replays throughout the weekend. Brandt talks about how his new show will have a retro feel (think The George Michael Sports Machine) while taking a trip down memory lane to the most memorable NFL moments and focusing on the week's upcoming games.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

5. Athletes: They're just like us. New Yankee Andrew McCutchen had a rough off day in Seattle on Thursday because the airlines lost his luggage, and he documented the whole thing on Instagram.

6. Blake Griffin was a guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night and told a funny, yet sad story about making Twitter's "Popular" page.

7. This was an excellent #TBT by Jenna Fischer.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Moonves wasn't the only person who reportedly had a crazy response to Janet Jackson's breast being exposed for a few seconds. Just watch this insane testimony by House of Representatives member Heather Wilson.

IN CLOSING: Best best of the week: Giants +3 at home against the Jaguars.