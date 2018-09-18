1. Legalized sports betting is off to a rough start in New Jersey.

A man who placed an in-game bet on the Broncos to beat the Raiders on Sunday says FanDuel, operating out of the Meadowlands, has refused to pay him.

Now, the man clearly got a wrong line on the game because he got Denver at +75,000 while they were only down by two points with 70 seconds remaining in the game. Clearly, that was not the right line, but you know how the saying goes: "A bet is a bet."

But when the guy in question bets $110 to win $82,610, the sportsbooks don't want to honor that tradition.

FanDuel has yet to officially comment on the story, but the bettor claims he was told the system "had a glitch."

Glitch or not, FanDuel should pay for several reasons. One, they took the bet at the window. So while this was a computer glitch, the person involved in the transaction was too clueless to realize it was a bad line. Two, it's going to be a terrible look for FanDuel if it doesn't pay the bet. Three, with sports betting just becoming legalized in New Jersey, this still could scare off potential customers.

And memo to FanDuel: If a guy is entitled to $82,000 in cash and you offer $500 and tickets to a New York Giants game instead, you might as well spit in his face.

2. ESPN put together a new broadcast crew for Monday Night Football, but it hasn't helped the ratings so far.

Bears' 24-17 win over the Seahawks last night marked lowest Week 2 "MNF" overnight rating yet for ESPN (8.2). Previous low was 8.3 for Eagles-Bears in 2016. Had Emmys competition last night, but that also hit new low at 7.4 overnight on NBC — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 18, 2018

3. Impressive job by Cubs analyst Jim DeShaies on Tuesday night, when predicted Kris Bryant's home run a second before it happened.

4. R.I.P.

If Josh Gordon lands with an AFC North team or the Patriots — or Jets — I will drink bleach for 1,000 days. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) September 15, 2018

5. Everyone knows the Orioles have had a historically bad season, but here's a stat to show you just how bad: Baltimore is SIXTY games behind the Red Sox. The last team to trail by 60 or more games in the division was the 1962 New York Mets.

MLB

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Gus Johnson. The Fox Sports lead college football and college basketball play-by-play man covered many topics in the wide-ranging conversation, including:

- Why he gave up Twitter

- Being a fan favorite

- Critics who say he's too loud and over the top

- His overall philosophy when calling a game

- His first big break

- His famous NCAA Tournament calls

- Whether all his calls are spontaneous

- The longevity of good play-by-play broadcasters

- His favorite sport to cover

- His favorite analysts who he's worked with

- Whether he misses calling NFL action

- His opinion on players taking a knee during the national anthem

- His biggest pet peeve with college football

- Not loving the "Gus-gasm" phrase

- His biggest on-air gaffe, which involved quite a mix up of people

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jack Ryan meets Dwight Schrute in this great mashup.

IN CLOSING: People are worried we may not survive a Donald Trump presidency. I'm worried we may not survive Clay Matthews's roughing-the-passer penalty.