1. LeBron James is featured on the cover of the latest Hollywood Reporter and, naturally, during the magazine's interview with the greatest basketball player on the planet, the topic of Donald Trump came up.

James was asked if he was bothered by Trump implying that he was unintelligent after his interview a few weeks ago with CNN's Don Lemon and gave a pretty ho-hum answer, saying, "No, because I'm not. That's like somebody saying I can't play ball. That doesn't bother me at all. What bothers me is that he has time to even do that. He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?"

However, LeBron got much snarkier later in the interview when he was asked if he took a backhanded shot at Kobe Bryant recently when he quoted Drake while delivering a speech and referenced his relationship with his wife, Savannah.

"I do know that when [Drake] said it, it was about Kobe Bryant, but Kobe Bryant wasn't even in my thoughts. [Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with me. You wouldn't be talking to me right now if it weren't for her. But I got way too much respect not only for Kobe but for Vanessa [to insult them]. That's so below me. That would have been like a Donald Trump remark."

Ouch! Nicely done, Bron.

2. The newest SI Media Podcast features two interview. First up is Rolling Stone chief TV critic, Alan Sepinwall, who talks about his upcoming book on The Sopranos, plus all things Sopranos, the state of broadcast TV, the three shows you should be watching right now, the worst show he's ever seen, his top 10 shows of all time, what daily life is like for a TV critic, Friday Night Lights, The OC, Beverly Hills 90210 and much more.

New York Post media columinst, Andrew Marchand, comes in at the 44-minute mark to talk about ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, NFL ratings, FS1's terrible lineup of shows, the glut of gambling shows, Michelle Beadle's departure from Get Up, Mike Francesa's new app and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Wednesday was a thrilling night in MLB. First, Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis recorded his 1,000th career hit with a walkoff grand slam. The local radio call of the homer, which you can hear below, was tremendous.

Yasiel Puig also snapped a tie betweent he Dodgers and Rockies late in the game and provided us with one hell of a bat flip.

4. The debate about FanDuel not paying a winning ticket for an in-game Broncos-Raiders bet still rages on with Denver punter Brandon McManus even weighing in.

Pay The People!!! They put their hard earned money on me to win that game https://t.co/I7bJMj5ypd — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) September 20, 2018

5. Odell Beckham is tired of being drug tested.

Walkin in today to my 997,546 “””RANDOM””” PED drug test today. It’s actually funny how I “randomly” get tested every other week. Dear @NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film... thanks #ThisAintWhatYaLookinFor #ThisIsBeyondMeeeee — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2018

6. Kevin Love appeared on Katie Nolan's new show last night and the duo teamed up for an edition of Loveline that was outstanding. We have so many questions for Love after watching this.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This came via my podcast producer, Lou Pellegrino. Check out Yogi Berra's co-stark in this old beer commercial.

IN CLOSING: It would be so nice if the Yankees can win one more game tonight so the Red Sox can't celebrate their division title in the Bronx.